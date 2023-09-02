 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Labor Day gaming laptop deals: Game on the go from $640

Noah McGraw
By

It’s the perfect weekend to upgrade your gaming rig. Whether you’re just getting into high performance gaming or you’re starting to wish you could push 120fps instead of 60, Labor Day gaming laptop deals will help you save some money. We’ve pulled the best deals on the standout gaming laptop lines from big manufacturers, such as the Victus and Omen from HP, the Legion and LOQ from Lenovo and the G16 from Dell. These are the best deals available during Labor Day sales on our favorite gaming laptops.

HP Victus 15 — $640, was $800

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Victus is HP’s budget friendly gaming laptop line, but today Best Buy has the best deal on the laptop. This 15.6-inch model comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. It’s not a powerhouse gaming laptop, but it’s a great place to start if you’re just getting into the hobby. The screen is great for everything under 4K gaming, since it runs 1080p resolution and has a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Lenovo LOQ 15 — $680, was $950

The Lenovo LOQ laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

This Lenovo LOQ is a great option for a starter gaming laptop. It has a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The 15.6-inch display gets up to 1080p and a 144Hz refresh rate. Lenovo was able to pack a full keyboard into this chassis, so if you play games that need the number pad, you’re covered. The keyboard itself has white backlights to help you game late at night

Related

Dell G16 — $850, was $1,250

The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.
.

The Dell G16 ha taken over from the G15 as Dell’s premier gaming laptop. That one inch of extra space can really made a difference, letting you see quite a bit more of the games you’re playing. It also lets Dell make the keyboard that much bigger. This configuration comes with the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and 16GB of RAM, which is what our guide to how much RAM you need recommends.

HP Victus 16 — $900, was $1,300

Angled image of the HP Victus 16.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Just as Dell has their G15 and G16, HP has their Victus 15 and Victus 16. The main upgrade is the screen size, but that provides a lot of other benefits too. For instance, they can make the keyboard bigger and pack larger internal components into the body. The internals in this configuration include an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. The screen is 16.1-inches and has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

HP Omen 16 — $1,200, was $1,600

The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.
HP

The HP Omen is the beefier brother to the HP Victus. It has a sleek chassis and some powerful internals inside it. The processor is an Intel Core i7, and it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. That will handle some demanding modern games. To  top it off you get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The screen gets 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The default screen has a 7ms response time, but you can upgrade to a 3ms screen for some extra cash.

HP Omen 17 — $1,250, was $1,700

An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.
HP

The HP Omen 17 is great for gamers who want some extra space on their display. It has similar internals to the Omen 16 above, so you’re primarily paying for an increase in screen size. It has the same Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This one also has a four-light RGB keyboard, so you can set the mood to match the game you’re playing.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,000, was $3,200

A Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop on a desk.
Digital Trends

Razer is a staple gaming PC manufacturer. If you prefer to buy from a company that is dedicated entirely to gaming, Razer is a good option. This Razer 17 laptop is great for people who want a nice big screen on their gaming laptop. The screen runs at a solid resolution of 2560 × 1440, and has an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. The Razer 17 has the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nividia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo Legion Pro — $2,790, was $3,390

Cyberpunk 2077 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Legion is another great line of gaming laptops from Lenovo. This one comes with the best processor on this list so far, the 13th-Gen Intel Core i9. It also has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and a whopping 32GB of RAM. Modern games are increasingly asking for more and more RAM, so if you’re dedicated to playing the newest games on the market at their most demanding settings, you should consider this Legion.

Alienware m16 — $3,000, was $3,500

An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.
Alienware

Ah, we’ve finally got an Alienware appearance on this list. The Alienware m16 gaming laptop comes several top-of-the-line components. It has the 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and 32GB of RAM. You can even upgrade to 64GB for $200. The 16-inch screen runs at a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and has a refresh rate of 240Hz. The default screen in this setup has a 3ms response time, the fastest of any on this list of the best Labor Day gaming laptop deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
This HP laptop with 64GB of RAM is over $5,000 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury at a side angle.

HP is currently offering some huge Labor Day sales with a ridiculous $5,004 off its HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation. Usually priced at $9,063, it's down to $4,059 for a limited time only as part of the Labor Day laptop sales going on. This might still not be impulse buy territory but if you've been waiting to invest in a high-end laptop that's going to last, this is your chance to do so for less. Here's what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation
HP is one of the best laptop brands around so it makes sense to invest in such a highly respected name. With the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation, you gain an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor with a huge 64GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Yup, 64GB of memory. While many other systems feel like they're pushing the boundaries with 32GB, this is an incredible amount that's well-suited for professional applications.

Read more
Best Labor Day deals: 38 best early sales you can shop right now
black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized

Labor Day is fast approaching, but retailers have already started rolling out their offers for the holiday. There are discounts available for practically everything, including rechargeable batteries, robot vacuums, wireless earbuds, and gaming laptops. If you're not sure what to buy, we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day sales that you can shop right now. Check them out, and if you see anything you like, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase because we're not sure when these offers will expire.
Amazon Basics 16-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries 2000 mAh -- $18, was $25

Rechargeable batteries can save you a ton of money in the long run, but they often tend to cost a lot upfront. Luckily, Amazon Basics has its own batteries that are pretty cheap, and for less than $20, you can grab a 16-pack of rechargeable NiMH batteries with a 2000mAh capacity.

Read more
Best gaming chair deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, and more
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.

If you’re one of those gamers who takes on the best PC games for hours at a time, you’re going to need the right chair for doing so. Gaming chairs are designed for extended sitting sessions, and they can spell the difference between enjoying and hating your gaming experience. They sometimes come in at a higher prices than standard office chairs, but they make a worthy investment, and right now they’re a great way to pocket some savings. There are quite a few gaming chair deals taking place right now, and we’ve rounded them all up to make your gaming experience as affordable as it is comfortable.
GTRACING Gaming Chair  — $100, was $250

The GTRACING Gaming Chair is a highly adjustable gaming chair with both footrest and headrest options available. It is designed for people up to 6.2 feet tall, weighing up to 330 pounds. The arms and seat are height adjustable, the headrest and lumbar support can be moved to your liking, and the chair has fixed-position reclining (with a footrest) from 90 to 170 degrees. All of the parts are made of a comfortable foam with a waterproof exterior. There are multiple color variations available, but at the time of this writing only the red version (pictured above) has a sale price this large.

Read more