Best Labor Day gaming laptop deals: Game on the go from $640

It’s the perfect weekend to upgrade your gaming rig. Whether you’re just getting into high performance gaming or you’re starting to wish you could push 120fps instead of 60, Labor Day gaming laptop deals will help you save some money. We’ve pulled the best deals on the standout gaming laptop lines from big manufacturers, such as the Victus and Omen from HP, the Legion and LOQ from Lenovo and the G16 from Dell. These are the best deals available during Labor Day sales on our favorite gaming laptops.

HP Victus 15 — $640, was $800

The Victus is HP’s budget friendly gaming laptop line, but today Best Buy has the best deal on the laptop. This 15.6-inch model comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. It’s not a powerhouse gaming laptop, but it’s a great place to start if you’re just getting into the hobby. The screen is great for everything under 4K gaming, since it runs 1080p resolution and has a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Lenovo LOQ 15 — $680, was $950

This Lenovo LOQ is a great option for a starter gaming laptop. It has a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The 15.6-inch display gets up to 1080p and a 144Hz refresh rate. Lenovo was able to pack a full keyboard into this chassis, so if you play games that need the number pad, you’re covered. The keyboard itself has white backlights to help you game late at night

Dell G16 — $850, was $1,250

The Dell G16 ha taken over from the G15 as Dell’s premier gaming laptop. That one inch of extra space can really made a difference, letting you see quite a bit more of the games you’re playing. It also lets Dell make the keyboard that much bigger. This configuration comes with the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and 16GB of RAM, which is what our guide to how much RAM you need recommends.

HP Victus 16 — $900, was $1,300

Just as Dell has their G15 and G16, HP has their Victus 15 and Victus 16. The main upgrade is the screen size, but that provides a lot of other benefits too. For instance, they can make the keyboard bigger and pack larger internal components into the body. The internals in this configuration include an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. The screen is 16.1-inches and has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

HP Omen 16 — $1,200, was $1,600

The HP Omen is the beefier brother to the HP Victus. It has a sleek chassis and some powerful internals inside it. The processor is an Intel Core i7, and it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. That will handle some demanding modern games. To top it off you get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The screen gets 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The default screen has a 7ms response time, but you can upgrade to a 3ms screen for some extra cash.

HP Omen 17 — $1,250, was $1,700

The HP Omen 17 is great for gamers who want some extra space on their display. It has similar internals to the Omen 16 above, so you’re primarily paying for an increase in screen size. It has the same Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This one also has a four-light RGB keyboard, so you can set the mood to match the game you’re playing.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,000, was $3,200

Razer is a staple gaming PC manufacturer. If you prefer to buy from a company that is dedicated entirely to gaming, Razer is a good option. This Razer 17 laptop is great for people who want a nice big screen on their gaming laptop. The screen runs at a solid resolution of 2560 × 1440, and has an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. The Razer 17 has the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nividia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo Legion Pro — $2,790, was $3,390

Legion is another great line of gaming laptops from Lenovo. This one comes with the best processor on this list so far, the 13th-Gen Intel Core i9. It also has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and a whopping 32GB of RAM. Modern games are increasingly asking for more and more RAM, so if you’re dedicated to playing the newest games on the market at their most demanding settings, you should consider this Legion.

Alienware m16 — $3,000, was $3,500

Ah, we’ve finally got an Alienware appearance on this list. The Alienware m16 gaming laptop comes several top-of-the-line components. It has the 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and 32GB of RAM. You can even upgrade to 64GB for $200. The 16-inch screen runs at a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and has a refresh rate of 240Hz. The default screen in this setup has a 3ms response time, the fastest of any on this list of the best Labor Day gaming laptop deals.

