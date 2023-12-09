 Skip to main content
The 3 best MacBook deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale — from $800

Albert Bassili
MacBooks can get quite expensive, which is why it’s always a good idea to wait for a sale before springing for a new one, although those tend to be rare these days. That said, there are a couple of MacBook deals for you in Best Buy’s 3-day sale, so if you’ve always wanted to pick one up, now is the time. That said, if you’d like to see some options outside of Apple’s ecosystem, check out everything Best Buy has to offer using the link below.

Our Favorite MacBook Deal in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

The keyboard and trackpad on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The M1 MacBook Air is the first generation of Apple’s new MacBooks that use its own custom-made processors, and while the M3 lineup is already out there, that doesn’t mean this M1 version is anything to cough at. It has a phenomenal battery life, one of the longest in the industry, and the keyboard and typing experience are solid. You also get much better performance than you could have ever with the previous Intel CPUs, and it doesn’t even have any fans, so you don’t have to worry about the loud noise that usually comes with most laptops. While it usually goes for $1,000, you can grab it from Best Buy for just $800, and you can get an extra $50 if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member.

Other MacBook Deals We Like in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you need something a bit more powerful than the M1 MacBook Air, then the M3 MacBook Pro is your only other option, and it’s not a bad option either, considering how incredibly powerful it is in terms of performance. Sadly, there aren’t any other MacBooks on sale, although that’s not really surprising given how rare sales on them tend to be. Even so, you can get a solid $200 off each of the different sizes, plus an extra $50 if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member.

  • M3 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 512 GB —
  • M3 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 1 TB —

