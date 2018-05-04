We scanned all the brands to find the best scanners for every need

Share

Looking for a scanner for the office, professional photos, or just your at-home receipts? Today’s digital scanners excel at taking the work out of scanning with a bunch of advanced image optimization and the ability to transfer PDFs immediately to the cloud storage of your choice. They’re an ideal choice when a mobile scanning app just won’t work.

So let’s take a closer look at the top scanners on the market for homes, business, and professional freelancer use—all at a variety of prices so you can find the best one for your budget!

The best

Canon CanoScan LiDE220 ($90)

If your needs are smaller and you don’t want to spend several hundred dollars on a new scanner, this friendly Canon model should be much more your speed. For under $100 it provides auto scan modes, automatic setting adjustment, and document spacing fixes for clearer images. It also includes cloud compatibility with services such as Dropbox and Evernote.

All in all, it’s a quite versatile scanner that’s at home on an office desk or in a personal study room. However, with that low price you are also giving up a lot of speed: It takes the model about 10 seconds to scan one letter-sized page, which is quite slow if you have a lot of paperwork.

The rest

Fujitsu ScanSnap iX500 ($500)

This speedy Fujitsu model is the ideal choice if you have a lot of documents to scan (and expect to do a lot of scanning for the foreseeable future, too). It use an intelligent scan with color detection, auto rotation for any upside pages, and automatic skipping for blank pages, so you don’t have to waste time organizing every single page. It’s also fast enough to scan up to 25 double-sided pages per minute, and it can handle sizable stacks of records, up to 50 pages at a time. Plus, we’re big fans of the minimalist design and control option s(which include scanning via Wi-Fi. When done, the ScanSnap saves docs as PDFs (or other common formats), and you have an option to send them directly to popular cloud services like Dropbox or Drive.

Overall, it’s an excellent heavier-duty scanner, which is why the price is a bit high for the average office scanner. However, it is almost entirely focused on traditional document scanning as opposed to photos, receipts, or other content, so it may not be the right fit for everyone.

Visioneer RoadWarrior 4D Mobile Scanner ($132)

For those who like the idea of a mobile scanner, this Visioneer model is one of the best mobile scanners around. It has many of the same capabilities as a more expensive office scanner, including scanning both sides of the page at once, the ability to share scans, and a continuous feed mode for fast work.

It’s a great solution to scanning in receipts and other at-home items with a device that’s good for casual use and can be moved around as needed. However, note that it is USB power only, so you’ll need a computer, laptop, or some other USB port nearby to use this.

Epson WorkForce ES-400 ($350)

Maybe you’re looking for a heavy-duty office printer, but for a lower price than some of the models that we’ve talked about. This WorkForce model is more affordable, but still a reliable professional scanner with excellent specifications, including speeds up to 35 pages per minute (at 300 dpi), double-sided scanning, , and a 50-page document feeder.

Cloud scanning options offer uploads to Drive, Evernote, SharePoint and other common choices. You can also enable some smart scanning options like auto cropping and blank page removal, although it’s not as feature-rich as some of our picks.

Epson Perfection V800 ($800)

The Perfection is a strong choice if, in addition to document scanning, you also need high-quality photo or image scans. It offers up to 6400 dpi scanning resolution to capture every detail, and offers some great color replication as well. You can also choose between two different lenses, with an extra-high resolution lens to push quality even further.

The model also comes with a number of additional features for photo capture, including a series of film holders, software to adjust the results, and smart dust/scratch removal to get rid of defects in physical photos. On the downside, there’s no feeder option for fast document scanning, so photos need to be your primary focus.

