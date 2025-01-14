 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Biden uses an executive order to open federal sites for AI

By
inside of a data center
panumas nikhomkhai / Pexels

President Biden signed an executive order Tuesday designed to ensure that the AI industry will have plenty of compute and electrical power in the coming years by making federal lands available to expansive data centers and clean energy production facilities.

Specifically, the order directs federal agencies to fast-track large-scale AI infrastructure projects on federal land, make more federal sites available for data center and energy production projects, as well as integrate the new infrastructure into the local power grid. Both the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense are to each find three sites within their holdings where private companies might be able to build AI data centers before running “competitive solicitations” from prospective builders on those sites.

Recommended Videos

The order isn’t just a blank check for new AI projects; it imposes numerous safeguards and criteria on developers for how these projects can be built. These include requiring firms to pay for their facilities’ construction, as well as provide sufficient “clean energy” capabilities to fully power the data centers once they come online.

The race to achieve artificial general intelligence, the relentless drive to train ever larger language models in hopes the U.S. can beat out China for global leadership of the technology’s development has caused the electrical and cooling requirements for AI data centers to skyrocket in recent years. A Department of Energy report from December estimated that data center electricity draws have tripled in the last 10 years and are on pace to as much as triple again by 2028.

A new report from JLL doesn’t paint a much rosier picture, the real estate management firm figures data center power demands will only double by 2029. What’s more, current data center infrastructure tends to be geographically clustered, which strains local power grids, “distorting” how that power is delivered to customers and increasing the likelihood of brownouts.

AI will have a “profound implications for national security and enormous potential to improve Americans’ lives if harnessed responsibly, from helping cure disease to keeping communities safe by mitigating the effects of climate change,” President Biden said in a prepared statement.  “However, we cannot take our lead for granted. We will not let America be out-built when it comes to the technology that will define the future, nor should we sacrifice critical environmental standards and our shared efforts to protect clean air and clean water.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
OpenAI’s Sora was leaked in protest over allegations of ‘art washing’
An AI image portraying two mammoths that walk through snow, with mountains and a forest in the background.

OpenAI's unreleased Sora video generation model was leaked Tuesday by a group protesting the company's "art washing" actions, per a post from X user @legit_rumors.

The group, calling themselves Sora PR Puppets, reportedly had gained early access to the Sora API. Through that, they leveraged authentication tokens to create a front-end interface enabling anyone to generate video clips with the model. While the project only remained online for around three hours before Hugging Face (or possibly OpenAI itself) revoked access, several users managed to publish their creations to social media sites.

Read more
OpenAI’s robotics plans aim to ‘bring AI into the physical world’
The Figure 02 robot looking at its own hand

OpenAI continued to accelerate its hardware and embodied AI ambitions on Tuesday, with the announcement that Caitlin Kalinowski, the now-former head of hardware at Oculus VR, will lead its robotics and consumer hardware team.

"OpenAI and ChatGPT have already changed the world, improving how people get and interact with information and delivering meaningful benefits around the globe," Kalinowski wrote on a LinkedIn announcement. "AI is the most exciting engineering frontier in tech right now, and I could not be more excited to be part of this team."

Read more
What is Gemini Advanced? Here’s how to use Google’s premium AI
Google Gemini on smartphone.

Google's Gemini is already revolutionizing the way we interact with AI, but there is so much more it can do with a $20/month subscription. In this comprehensive guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about Gemini Advanced, from what sets it apart from other AI subscriptions to the simple steps for signing up and getting started.

You'll learn how to craft effective prompts that yield impressive results and stunning images with Gemini's built-in generative capabilities. Whether you're a seasoned AI enthusiast or a curious beginner, this post will equip you with the knowledge and techniques to harness the power of Gemini Advanced and take your AI-generated content to the next level.
What is Google Gemini Advanced?

Read more