Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 is shaping up to be a banner year for deals and deep discounts on must-have consumer tech products. Apple’s MacBooks are no exception. And while we’re expecting this year to be filled with great Black Friday deals on MacBooks, you don’t have to wait until the day of to get deep discounts on them or other Apple products. In fact, both Best Buy and Walmart are already offering Black Friday style deals on MacBook Pros and other Apple devices.

If you’re planning on snapping up a new MacBook for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s MacBook Black Friday deals.

Today’s Best Black Friday deals for MacBooks

13-inch 2017 MacBook Air (Walmart) — $800 ($125 off)

— ($125 off) 13-inch 2018 MacBook Air (Amazon) — $999 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) 13-inch MacBook Pro (Amazon) — $1,200 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) 15.4-inch MacBook Pro (Best Buy) — $2,400 ($400 off)

What to expect

Generally speaking, Black Friday already comes with substantial price cuts for your favorite Apple devices. But this year, we could see a particular uptick in deep discounts for earlier models of Apple products due to the recent introduction of newer models (like the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the iPhone 11, and new iPads).

The 16-inch MacBook Pro was officially announced on November 13 and it’s already caused quite a stir as it features a newly redesigned keyboard, a 16-inch Retina display, and a choice between a six-core Intel Core i7 processor or an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor. But while the 16-inch MacBook Pro may be the newest MacBook Pro, Apple also released newish versions of its other MacBooks this year. In fact, Apple has released (slightly) updated, refreshed versions of its MacBook Air and Pros just this summer.

It’s possible that between this summer’s refreshed MacBook line and this week’s newly launched 16-inch MacBook Pro, we just may see prices for earlier versions of MacBooks slashed even lower during this year’s Black Friday. Keep your eyes peeled for discounts on 2017, 2018, or this year’s refreshed MacBooks.

Deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 and Prime Day 2019

One of the biggest MacBook deals we saw during Black Friday 2018, was a $500 discount on a 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro from B&H. The discount knocked this high-end MacBook from a price of $4,700 to down just $4,200. Back then, this discounted price bought you a 2018 MacBook with an eighth-generation Intel Core i9 processor with six cores and 2TB of storage.

We also saw a wide variety of deals on offer for MacBooks during last year’s Cyber Monday sales. These deals included deep discounts from retailers such as Best Buy, Adorama, and B&H and included the following MacBook laptop models: MacBook Pros (2018 and 2017), a mid-2017 12-inch MacBook, and MacBook Airs (2017 and 2018).

With these deals, we saw discounts that ranged from some as low as just $50 off to some as high as $650 off. And for those who needed a MacBook priced lower than $1,000, the only options available during Cyber Monday 2018 were deals for 2017 MacBook Airs — and even then we didn’t recommend purchasing them.

But Prime Day 2019’s MacBook deals may be the best (read: most recent) indicator of how good the MacBook deals of Black Friday 2019 will turn out to be. Amazon offered a number of its own competitive deals on MacBooks but the best ones were at least $200 off.

These deals included a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a $200 discount and final price of $1,100 and a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that featured a $240 discount and a final price of $2,559. And if you wanted to score a Prime Day level deal this year without dealing with Amazon you could have done so with this discounted 2018 13-inch MacBook Air from B&H. It was just $999.

MacBook deals happening now

Black Friday 2019 isn’t quite here yet but you can still snag some Black Friday-level deals on MacBooks now if you can’t wait until Black Friday. The current deals on MacBooks include ones for MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations