Blizzard patches security hole to block hackers from sending fake updates

Blizzard is currently fixing a security hole in its desktop software that could allow any website to install browser-based software libraries, gain access to network-attached storage devices, and more. The company introduced a temporary fix to prevent any immediate exploits, but plans to release a “more comprehensive” fix in the near future.

Blizzard’s Desktop App includes a component called Blizzard Update Agent that installs, uninstalls, and updates associated Blizzard games such as Diablo III, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, StarCraft II, Hearthstone, and more. This component creates a server that listens for encoded commands sent from Blizzard through a local network port on the PC. This update platform relies on a specific authentication token system to determine that these commands are legitimate.

But Google security researcher Tavis Ormandy revealed that hackers could infiltrate this setup using an attack called “DNS rebinding.” Theoretically, a hacker and/or website could create a domain name, and assign that name to the IP address and port where the Update Agent resides on the target PC. From there, hackers could bypass Blizzard’s authentication system to install malicious software and perform other dirty deeds.

Ormandy originally disclosed the issue on December 8, and communicated with Blizzard until the company went quiet on December 22. By then, he noted that Blizzard quietly updated the client – v5996 – with a temporary fix he deemed a “bizarre solution,” and that used a three-step verification process. He previously proposed using a whitelist for valid hostnames, but based on Blizzard’s fix, figured the company thought his solution was “too elegant and simple.”

Finally, on January 23, Blizzard resumed communication with Ormandy. “We have a more robust Host header whitelist fix in QA now and will deploy soon. The executable blacklisting code is actually old and wasn’t intended to be a resolution to this issue,” a representative said.

A DNS rebinding attack typically targets more than one machine on a network. Attackers will register a domain name, assign it to a Domain Name System server under their control, and create a webpage with malicious JavaScript. When victims land on the page, hackers acquire their IP address and tie it to one of their subdomains to execute a Cross-Site Request Forgery attack. Ultimately, hackers gain control of the victim’s router, and can attack other machines on the network.

In the case of the Blizzard Update Agent, hackers could create a fake update server to deliver goods not associated with Blizzard’s games. The company likely went silent for a few weeks while it replicated the problem, created a temporary fix, and set course for an official update prior to providing additional responses. Meanwhile, Ormandy provides a “simple” demo of the Blizzard DNS rebinding testcase here.

“Note that this attack can take up to five minutes to work, this would be happening while you read a website in the background and you would see nothing on the screen,” Ormandy explains.

Outside of Blizzard’s response on Ormandy’s disclosure, the company has yet to make an official public announcement regarding his findings.