The popular Blue Yeti microphone is on sale at Amazon for $30 off

By
Good Deal Logitech Blue Yeti
Logitech

If you’re preparing to level up your streaming or vlogging career, investing in laptop deals or desktop computer deals won’t be enough. In addition to looking amazing with a proper webcam, you’ll also have to sound crystal clear through a high-quality microphone like the Blue Yeti. You’re in luck because it’s currently on sale at Best Buy with a $30 discount, which slashes its price from $130 to an even more affordable $100. You’re going to have to be quick in securing your stock though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires.

Why you should buy the Blue Yeti microphone

There have been variations to the popular microphone, such as the Blue Yeti X that we’ve included in our roundup of the best microphones for streaming as our top choice for beginners, but the original Blue Yeti remains an excellent option for anybody who wants to produce professional-quality audio. It features a custom three-capsule array and four pickup patterns — flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo — so you’ll be able to record voices, music, and other types of sound in ways that would usually require more than one microphone.

The Blue Yeti comes with onboard audio controls that will let you select the pickup pattern, adjust your headphones’ volume, and instantly mute the microphone. It’s easy to set up with any computer, and you’ll also have access to the Blue VO!CE software that will let you add enhanced affects, apply advanced modulation, and access HD audio samples to make your recordings and streams even more interesting to your listeners.

If you need a microphone for any reason, you simply can’t go wrong with one of the top choices in the market: the Blue Yeti. It’s an even more attractive purchase right now because it’s available from Best Buy for only $100, for savings of $30 on its sticker price of $130. The stocks that are up for sale are expected to sell out quickly though, so if you want to buy the Blue Yeti microphone while its price is lower than usual, you need to act fast — add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
