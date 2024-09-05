 Skip to main content
This Blue Yeti and Logitech webcam deal is perfect for new streamers

The Logitech StreamCam Plus on a laptop.
If you plan on streaming via your laptop, you already have a webcam and microphone — but neither will be as good as a dedicated solution. Instead, check out the deal that Best Buy has right now on a Blue Yeti Professional Multi-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone and Logitech StreamCam Plus 1080 webcam. Usually $300 for the two, you can buy this bundle for $236 thereby saving $64 off the regular price. It’s the perfect starter package for a streamer keen to upgrade their setup without spending a fortune. Here’s what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Blue Yeti Microphone and Logitech StreamCam Plus bundle

Starting out, streaming can be pretty cheap, as most of us already have some way of taking video calls. The same principle applies here. However, it’s better to buy something a bit more professional. That’s because audio is a huge deal when streaming and so is being able to see the reactions of a streamer. As a relatively new streamer, I’ve quickly learned that getting the right audio balance is everything to keeping people viewing. A built-in microphone simply won’t cut it.

With this bundle, you get a Blue Yeti Professional Multi-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone. Blue Yeti makes some of the best microphones for streaming. If you watch a lot of streamers, you’ve probably already seen a few Blue Yeti mics being used. The Blue Yeti Professional Multi-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone offers broadcast-quality sound with a custom three-capsule array which provides clear and powerful sound for all your videos. It has onboard audio controls like volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and mic gain. There’s also Blue VO!CE software for enhancing the audio further, four pickup patterns, no-latency monitoring, and plenty of positions to choose from. Just writing about it makes me want to buy the Blue Yeti Professional Multi-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone.

Also in the bundle is the Logitech StreamCam Plus 1080p Webcam. Logitech makes many of the best webcams around. This webcam offers full 1080p resolution at 60fps, with its premium glass lens and smart autofocus ensuring you get crisp details every time. StreamCam advanced features also mean auto-framing and intelligent exposure. It’s simple to mount too.

If you’re starting out streaming and need to buy everything, buy this bundle and snatch up one of the best laptops for streaming. In reality, most people will be just fine with the bundle alone. Normally priced at $300, the Blue Yeti Microphone and Logitech StreamCam Plus bundle is down to $236 at Best Buy which means today is the perfect time to enhance your streaming journey. Like I said, I’m particularly tempted by that microphone…

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
