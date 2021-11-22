  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A broader range of ARM-based PCs could be coming soon to take on Apple M1 Macs

Arif Bacchus
By

The Windows space could be getting busy in the next few years with a broader range of ARM-based PCs. That’s suggested by a rumor from XDA Developers, which reports that Qualcomm has an exclusivity deal with Microsoft for Windows on ARM, and it could be expiring soon.

Although Qualcomm and Microsoft first introduced Windows on ARM back in 2016, the current Qualcomm contract expiring leaves the door open for other chipmakers. In those five years, Qualcomm built ARM chips for PCs including the Snapdragon 835, 850, 7c, 7c Gen 2, 8c, 8cx, and 8cx Gen 2 5G. It even worked with Microsoft on the custom Microsoft SQ1 and Microsoft SQ2 processors, which are based on Qualcomm’s ARM chips.

Qualcomm Always Connected PCs at CES.

Yet, PCs with these chips have never taken off since they are mainly found in highly expensive sub-$1,000 laptops like the Acer Spin 7 or a flagship Microsoft device like the Surface Pro X. Apple, meanwhile, came from behind in 2020 and introduced its own custom ARM chip, the Apple M1, across all of its Mac lineup and even on the iPad.

With that exclusivity expiring, Microsoft’s other partners could enter the space once only occupied by Qualcomm. The list includes Samsung, with its own Exynos processor, or MediaTek, which already builds ARM-based chips for Chromebooks.

MediaTek previously expressed interest in making a chip for Windows on ARM PCs during its Executive Summit in Laguna Beach. “The Wintel partnership that’s gone on for so long has to be under some pressure, and when there’s pressure, there’s an opportunity for companies like ours,” said Eric Fisher, vice president of corporate sales and business development.

As for Samsung, rumors had indicated that the company was planning a laptop with an Exynos processor. Like Acer and Lenovo, it already built the hardware for ARM PCs with the Galaxy Book S, but likely due to the Qualcomm exclusivity deal, it can’t use its own chips inside.

This news should not be too surprising, as it seems as though Microsoft is prepared for the new wave of ARM-based PCs. In Windows 11, Microsoft made it easier for app developers to emulate x64-based apps. Microsoft is even selling the Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer Kit, a mini ARM-based PC, from the Microsoft Store for $220.

Editors' Recommendations

Marvel’s Avengers won’t give Spider-Man his own story missions

One of Spider-Man's costumes in Marvel's Avengers

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Best Black Friday Deals 2021 Feature Art

All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats

grand theft auto vice city cheats screenshot 4

iMac Pro 2021: Here’s everything we know so far

Apple iMac Pro News

What’s new on HBO and HBO Max, and what’s leaving in December 2021

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections.

Where to buy the Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X with controller.

Save $250 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, get FREE Galaxy Buds 2 for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

Save $50 on this Nest Cam 2-Pack at Best Buy for Black Friday

Google Nest Cam on Home Exterior

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook today

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311, shown in two forms.

Don’t miss this incredible Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal — save $320!

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

The best 240Hz gaming monitors for 2021

The Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM monitor.

How to change icons for files and folders on Mac

how to change folder icon mac macbook icons pixabay

Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2021