One of Brother’s most popular inkjet printers is in the discount bin

Why look elsewhere for printer deals when you can go straight to the source and buy from Brother direct? One of its most popular inkjet printers — the Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer is on sale right now. Instead of paying $300, you can pay $230 so you save a fairly chunky $70 off the regular price. Best of all, it’s a reliable printer so it’s truly worth buying. If you’re keen to know more, take a look below to see what else you might need to know.

Why you should buy the Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer

The Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer is full of useful features. Arguably the best one is the fact it can print up to 30 pages per minute. This varies depending on what you’re printing but when it’s this speedy, you can guarantee everything is faster than with other printers. There’s no loss of quality here either with the Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer able to provide sharp images, text, and graphics at all times.

The printer also has Brother’s latest inkjet printing technology — Maxidrive — with a redesigned print head that’s built for durability and uniform printing, no matter how much you use it. It’s capable of printing up to 11 x 17 ledger-size paper with a 250-sheet capacity paper tray saving you the need to load up with paper so often. Alternatively, there’s the 100-sheet multipurpose tray if you need to print on envelopes, cardstock, or other specialty paper. It’s also possible to copy, scan and fax up to 8.5 x 11 (aka letter size) with a 50-page capacity automatic document feeder.

Other features to rival the best inkjet printers are eco-friendly options such as ink save mode, along with automatic duplex printing. You can also easily print on the go with the Brother Mobile Connect App, and cloud app support such as Dropbox, Google Drive, and Evernote. Triple Layer Security ensures that sensitive documents are safeguarded with a secure connection to the device and network while you print. The Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer also comes with up to one year of ink-in-box so you won’t have to worry about refills too soon. It makes it great value.

Usually priced at $300, the Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer is down to $230 when you buy direct from Brother. This is a great printer for your home thanks to it working so efficiently and also having some very useful features. Snap it up now if you’ve been waiting for an easier addition to your home office.

