One of Brother’s most popular inkjet printers is $50 off today

Printer deals are always more appealing when it also gives you the chance to buy one of the best examples around. Right now, you can buy the Brother MFC-J6555DW All-in-One Inkjet printer for $280 saving you $50 off the regular price of $330. Sure to last you a long time and be a reliable workhorse, your home office deserves this printer. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Brother All-in-One Inkjet printer MFC-J6555DW

Brother frequently features among the best printers and best inkjet printers lists thanks to knowing how to make a great device. The Brother All-in-One Inkjet printer MFC-J6555DW offers all the essentials you could need. It uses Brother’s next generation of inkjet printing technology — Maxidrive — which has a redesigned print head that is built for durability and uniform printing, even with long-term use. There’s also Brother’s INKvestment tank print speeds so you get up to 30 pages per minute in black and white. At all times, results are super sharp so it’s perfect for printing marketing material as well as reports or other documents.

Versatile in design, the Brother All-in-One Inkjet printer MFC-J6555DW can also print, copy, scan, or fax up to 11 inches by 17 inches to accommodate for ledger-size paper. It also has a 250-sheet capacity paper tray or a 100-sheet multipurpose tray if you need to switch between envelopes, cardstock, or other specialty paper. A 50-page capacity automatic document feeder also helps save you time.

As mentioned, the Brother All-in-One Inkjet printer MFC-J6555DW uses INKvestment takes for its ink. They’re bottle-free and the printer comes with up to one year of ink in the box. It’s designed to offer vivid colors and great quality.

For connection options, there’s a choice of either built-in dual-band wireless (2.4GHz or 5Ghz) with Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet connection, or even USB cable available to you. The Brother Mobile Connect App also enables you to print, scan, and manage your printer from anywhere. Print-from and scan-to popular cloud apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, and Evernote are also possible with the 3.5-inch color touchscreen simplifying the entire process.

The Brother All-in-One Inkjet printer MFC-J6555DW is usually priced at $330 but right now, you can buy it for $280 when you buy direct from Brother.

