CableMod may have a fix for the melting issue affecting the RTX 4090. The company has unveiled the designs of its upcoming power adapters on Reddit, seeking the feedback of small form-factor PC owners.

The power adapter could help many owners of the RTX 4090, as well as the upcoming RTX 4080, stay safe from thermal issues caused by a melting cable — provided that it works as advertised. But is it worth losing your warranty for?

Several unlucky RTX 4090 owners have been reporting issues with the 12VHPWR 16-pin power connector. Although Nvidia is yet to release an official statement on the matter, most hardware gurus claim that the issue stems from needing to bend the cable during installation. As a result, the connector heats up drastically, catches fire, and melts.

The RTX 4090 is a massive graphics card. Fitting it into most cases is a challenge, resulting in a bent cable and a potential fire hazard if the terminal comes loose. This is especially true for small form-factor computers.

While Nvidia has asked its board partners to send the damaged cards to headquarters for investigation, third-party companies are thinking of ways to fix the problem. One such company is CableMod, which took to Reddit in order to show off the upcoming adapter design.

CableMod has a 90-degree, 16-pin 12VHPWR adapter in the works, and it goes on presale October 31. The adapter plugs into the GPU’s 16-pin 12VHPWR port and allows you to plug in your cable at a 90-degree angle. This increases the clearance between the GPU and the case and removes the problem of bending the cable. CableMod says that the adapter only protrudes 23.2mm from the graphics card and it uses a multi-PCB design. There’ll be two different configurations to ensure that the entire range of RTX 4090 GPUs can be covered by this attachment.

The feedback from the small form-factor Reddit community has largely been positive; however, some users note that the extra design flourishes on the outside of the adapter take up precious room.

CableMod’s adapters seem like a good solution to a problem that could easily become more widespread once the RTX 4080 16GB is released. Of course, we don’t know whether it will actually work or not — only time and testing will tell, and CableMod claims to be doing plenty of testing on its end.

Unfortunately, even if it proves to be a viable solution, it could be risky to use. As noted by Tom’s Hardware, using one of these adapters could potentially void your warranty. The publication shared a quote directly from Nvidia’s documentation that comes with the Founders Edition card:

“Use only the included PCIe Gen 5 compliant power connector adapter for your GeForce RTX 40-series Founders Edition graphics card. Use of noncompliant or third-party power connector adapters may cause technical issues, and may void your manufacturer warranty.”

Whether it will be worth the risk is up to each person to decide. Let’s hope that Nvidia posts an update about this problem sooner rather than later.

