Digital Trends
Computing

A canceled education order is increasing hopes for new Macbook model

Arif Bacchus
By
new macbook wishlist 2018 air

With Apple’s October 30 event fast approaching, rumors continue to surface about new Macs and iPad models. In the latest, a canceled education order is stoking hopes for a new MacBook model, as originally noted by 9to5Mac.

Though hard to verify, an email sent by Apple to an education customer revealed that an order with MacBook Air, iPad, and Apple Pencil is delayed and now shipping on October 30, with the time subject to change. That falls on the same day as the Apple event and it could be likely that the education order is being delayed just in favor of a new version of the MacBook instead.

The education customer originally ordered a 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air, which is a model that many expect to be phased out for a similar to the 12-inch MacBook. There also remains the possibility that this same model is out of stock, or Apple is just swapping out orders for a MacBook with newer specs and at a new price.

Previous rumors have indicated that the new MacBook Air replacement model could come in at a costly $1,200. Currently, the highest-end MacBook Air comes in at the same price, but some have also talked about the price dropping to $999.

With the current top-range MacBook Air model sporting aging fifth-generation processors, it will also be interesting to see if a change to newer Intel chipsets will be taken into account for that price. Apple is apparently also considering transitioning away from Intel processors in favor of a custom A-series ARM-based chipset, but that is a while away by 2020.

As for other products expected at the October 30 event, there are hopes for an iPad Pro 2018 with smaller bezels, a specs bump for the Mac Mini, and also AirPods 2. And though a big wild shot, it could be possible that there might be mention of the AirPower charger, too.

The October 30 event would be Apple’s fourth of the year, coming after an iPad event, the Worldwide Developers Conference, and the most recent iPhone reveal. Considering recent device reveals from Google and Microsoft, the fall season is definitely a good time to be a fan of tech.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone XS cases
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Mobile

It’s about time! A USB-C magnetic charger for the Apple Watch has finally arrived

While most of the buzz surrounding Apple has been about the iPhone XR, the company also introduced a new Apple Watch accessory. Starting October 24, a USB-C magnetic charger will be available for purchase.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iphone xs
Mobile

Sams's Club offers $100 gift cards for iPhone XR pre-orders

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now that the phones are out, you might be wondering how you can get them for yourself.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Deals

The best iPhone deals for October 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for September 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iphone xs max camera guide
Mobile

How to take great photos with the iPhone XS, Apple’s finest camera phone yet

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature the best cameras yet seen on an Apple smartphone, ready for you to get out and take great photos. Here's our guide to help ensure each shot you take is a winner.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Files Go
Mobile

If you're light on memory, these are the best lite apps for Android and iOS

Looking to save data, storage, and reduce performance issues? Lite apps and Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are the best options. Here's our roundup of lite apps and PWAs for all the most popular apps on the market.
Posted By Rose Behar
Gaming

The Xbox app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox app can't do it all, but it does allow you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple iphone xr review feat
Product Review

With both style and substance, the ‘budget’ iPhone XR is the iPhone to buy

Apple’s iPhone XS and XS Max are flagship smartphones that do everything and anything. The iPhone XR is more interesting, because while it looks as futuristic as its siblings, it’s also less expensive and more stylish.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
how to track a phone
Mobile

Find out how to keep tabs on your phone with these helpful tracking tips

Need to keep tabs on the location of your cell phone or smartphone? Consult this guide for tips and tricks on how to track a phone, whether you're currently rocking Android, iOS, or something more old-school.
Posted By Simon Hill
Tronsmart AirAmp Wireless Charger
Mobile

Declutter your life with our favorite wireless chargers for Android and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Ebay Charity App
Mobile

eBay’s new Instant Selling program turns old smartphones into new money

With eBay's new Instant Selling program, selling your smartphone just got easier. Immediately after listing your device, you'll receive a voucher that can be used toward the purchase of a new phone through the site.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
motiv smart ring adds fido2 security features unlock
Mobile

Motiv smart ring can use your walking pattern to unlock online accounts

Remember Motiv's activity tracking smart ring? It's back with a raft of new features that adds biometric identification and token authentication, all on a device that fits on your finger.
Posted By Mark Jansen
misfit vapor 2 news fossil vaper
Mobile

Misfit's new Vapor 2 packs built-in GPS, NFC chip into a sleek smartwatch

Misfitlaunched its latest smartwatch in the Vapor lineup, the Misfit Vapor 2. The smartwatch comes with improved heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, runs Google's latest version of Wear OS, and more. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Mous Limitless 2.0 Case
Mobile

Safeguard your new Apple smartphone with one of our favorite iPhone XS cases

If the iPhone XS is your next device, then you’ll want to shop for some proper protection now. That glass sandwich design is all too easy to scratch or crack, so make sure you snag one of the best iPhone XS cases to keep it looking good.
Posted By Simon Hill