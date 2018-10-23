Share

With Apple’s October 30 event fast approaching, rumors continue to surface about new Macs and iPad models. In the latest, a canceled education order is stoking hopes for a new MacBook model, as originally noted by 9to5Mac.

Though hard to verify, an email sent by Apple to an education customer revealed that an order with MacBook Air, iPad, and Apple Pencil is delayed and now shipping on October 30, with the time subject to change. That falls on the same day as the Apple event and it could be likely that the education order is being delayed just in favor of a new version of the MacBook instead.

The education customer originally ordered a 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air, which is a model that many expect to be phased out for a similar to the 12-inch MacBook. There also remains the possibility that this same model is out of stock, or Apple is just swapping out orders for a MacBook with newer specs and at a new price.

Previous rumors have indicated that the new MacBook Air replacement model could come in at a costly $1,200. Currently, the highest-end MacBook Air comes in at the same price, but some have also talked about the price dropping to $999.

With the current top-range MacBook Air model sporting aging fifth-generation processors, it will also be interesting to see if a change to newer Intel chipsets will be taken into account for that price. Apple is apparently also considering transitioning away from Intel processors in favor of a custom A-series ARM-based chipset, but that is a while away by 2020.

As for other products expected at the October 30 event, there are hopes for an iPad Pro 2018 with smaller bezels, a specs bump for the Mac Mini, and also AirPods 2. And though a big wild shot, it could be possible that there might be mention of the AirPower charger, too.

The October 30 event would be Apple’s fourth of the year, coming after an iPad event, the Worldwide Developers Conference, and the most recent iPhone reveal. Considering recent device reveals from Google and Microsoft, the fall season is definitely a good time to be a fan of tech.