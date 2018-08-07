Canon launches its next-generation home office printers and scanners

Share

Canon has launched a new collection of PIXMA printers due out September 2018. These new models: TS9521C, TS9520, TS9520, TS8220, TS6220, and TR4520, range from craft-focused printers to home office all-in-ones and range in price from $100 to $250.

Up first is the three-in-one PIXMA TS9521C. this printer is designed specifically with crafters and scrapbookers in mind, a departure from Canon’s usual consumer base. It supports pages up to 12 by 12 inches (the size most commonly used for scrapbooking), includes 45 built-in patterns for adorning the paper, and features a large 4.3-inch touchscreen for navigating the menu. It comes in white and retails for $250.

Next up is the PIXMA TS9520, a more business-focused printer with Canon’s hybrid five-ink tank system. This printer is designed to work specifically with paper up to 11 by 17 inches in size — perfect for a home or small office. It also includes a built-in card reader and can both scan and copy using its built-in scanner. The TS9520 comes in black and retails for $250.

Onto the PIXMA TS8220. This three-in-one printer features a unique design and paint scheme with a sleek, mirrored finish on the bottom. Much like the TS9521C, this printer has multiple built-in patterns to print on paper up to 8.5 by 11 inches in size. It features six individual ink tanks and a precision print head that spits out a four by six print in just 17 seconds. It features the same card reader and 4.3-inch touchscreen as the TS9521C for navigating the menu. The TS8220 is available in black, white, and red for $200.

The fourth printer on the list is the PIXMA TS6220, a successor to the TS6120. This three-in-one printer opts for a five individual ink tank system that works to pump out four by six prints in just 21 seconds. It comes in both black and white and retails for $150.

Last up is the first four-in-one printer on the list, the PIXMA TR4520. A successor to the PIXMA MX492, the TR4520 can print, copy, scan, and fax documents. It features a basic four individual ink tank system, has auto-duplex printing (meaning it can print on both sides of the paper without any user intervention), and includes integrated WiFi. Like the TS6220, it can spit out a four by six print in just 21 seconds.

All five of the printer models mentioned above feature Amazon Alexa compatibility that lets you check on the status of the printer, verify the ink levels, print out coloring pages, and even add a new batch of ink to your Amazon cart. They also include easy print setup, which lets you take out your phone, scan a QR code on the bottom of the printer, and set it up out of the box without the need to install complicated software.