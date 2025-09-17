Casio launches Moflin – an AI pet which has over four million emotions

What’s happened? Casio has launched an AI pet called Moflin which has evolving emotions the more you interact with it. It’ll be available for purchase from October 1st for $449 over at the Casio website and can be picked up in both the US and the UK.

Moflin from Casio is powered by AI, using artificial intelligence to grow its personality as it interacts with you. It has over four million emotion configurations.

As Moflin develops, it can go from tiny squeaks all the way to expressive sounds.

This AI pet comes with a charging bed as well an accompanying app called MofLife which lets you monitor its emotional state.

Why is this important? Casio claims that Moflin is a timely and innovative solution to the lack of emotionally intelligence devices in the mental wellness industry. Moflin is designed to provide users with emotional comfort in their daily lives as they create a one of a kind emotional bond.

With other AI pets breaking out into the industry, Casio are determined to set the Moflin apart by ensuring that users can develop a real emotional bond.

Moflin can recognize voices, respond to touch and adapt to different individuals in your home over time.

No two Moflins are the same as they develop different personalities based on interactions over the course of 50 days.

Why should I care? If you’re in the market for a companion but don’t want to clean up after it or worry about feeding it like you’d have to with a traditional pet then a Moflin could be a great purchase. However, right now we don’t know the Moflin’s lifespan.