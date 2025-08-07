 Skip to main content
ChatGPT-5 launch live: follow the build-up to OpenAI’s major livestream event

OpenAI is expected to announce the latest model of its popular AI

By
ChatGPT 5 live blog
This is an AI-generated image created using ChatGPT Digital Trends

The much-anticipated of arrival of ChatGPT-5, the next major upgrade to OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI model, looks like it will happen today.

OpenAI posted a not-so-cryptic message on X, hinting at the new model’s arrival with the number five replacing the ‘s’ in livestream, while also confirming the time and date for the livestream launch.

ChatGPT-5 is set tipped to dramatically change the way you use AI, with a host of new features expected to be announced.

When is the ChatGPT-5 launch livestream?

The ChatGPT-5 launch event will start at 10am PT / 1pm ET today.

LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 6, 2025

OpenAI co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman followed up to say he expects the event to last around 60 minutes, which is “longer than usual” because “we have a lot to show”.

How to follow the ChatGPT-5 launch live

We’re running our ChatGPT-5 live blog during the build-up to the event, and throughout the launch livestream itself, keeping you in the know every step of the way.

OpenAI hasn’t revealed details on exactly where you’ll be able to watch the launch event just yet, but we’d recommend keeping a close eye on the following places;

ChatGPT-5 launch live blog

LiveLast updated August 07, 2025 7:05 AM
