ChatGPT already speaks. Soon it may see as well

By
ChatGPT meets a dog
OpenAI

ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode, which allows users to converse with the chatbot in real time, could soon gain the gift of sight, according to code discovered in the platform’s latest beta build. While OpenAI has not yet confirmed the specific release of the new feature, code in the ChatGPT v1.2024.317 beta build spotted by Android Authority suggests that the so-called “live camera” could be imminently forthcoming.

OpenAI had first shown off Advanced Voice Mode’s vision capabilities for ChatGPT in May, when the feature was first launched in alpha. During a demo posted at the time, the system was able to identify that it was looking at a dog through the phone’s camera feed, identify the dog based on past interactions, recognize the dog’s ball, and associate the dog’s relationship to the ball (i.e. playing fetch).

The feature was an immediate hit with alpha testers as well. X user Manuel Sainsily employed it to great effect in answering verbal questions about his new kitten based on the camera’s video feed.

Trying #ChatGPT’s new Advanced Voice Mode that just got released in Alpha. It feels like face-timing a super knowledgeable friend, which in this case was super helpful — reassuring us with our new kitten. It can answer questions in real-time and use the camera as input too! pic.twitter.com/Xx0HCAc4To

&mdash; Manuel Sainsily (@ManuVision) July 30, 2024

Advanced Voice Mode was subsequently released in beta to Plus and Enterprise subscribers in September, albeit without its additional visual capabilities. Of course, that didn’t stop users from going wild in testing the feature’s vocal limits. Advanced Voice, “offers more natural, real-time conversations, allows you to interrupt anytime, and senses and responds to your emotions,” according to the company.

The addition of digital eyes would certainly set Advanced Voice Mode apart from OpenAI’s primary competitors Google and Meta, both of whom have in recent months introduced conversational features of their own.

Gemini Live may be able to speak more than 40 languages, but it cannot see the world around itself (at least until Project Astra gets off the ground) — nor can Meta’s Natural Voice Interactions, which debuted at the Connect 2024 event in September, use camera inputs.

