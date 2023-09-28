 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This powerful ChatGPT feature is back from the dead — with a few key changes

Alex Blake
By

ChatGPT has just regained the ability to browse the internet to help you find information. That should (hopefully) help you get more accurate, up-to-date data right when you need it, rather than solely relying on the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot’s rather outdated training data.

As well as giving straight-up answers to your questions based on info found online, ChatGPT developer OpenAI revealed that the tool will provide a link to its sources so you can check the facts yourself. If it turns out that ChatGPT was wrong or misleading, well, that’s just another one for the chatbot’s long list of missteps.

A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.
Rolf van Root / Unsplash

Before the change, ChatGPT could only answer questions based on data from before September 2021. That’s the latest information it was trained on, so if you asked it when the iPhone 15 was released, it wouldn’t be able to give you an accurate date.

Related

Now, that should no longer be a problem. It’s taken a long time to get to this point, but given ChatGPT’s history of breaking things, it’s probably better to be safe than sorry.

Recommended Videos

A returning feature

A person's hand holding a smartphone. The smartphone is showing the website for the ChatGPT generative AI.
Sanket Mishra / Pexels

Interestingly, it’s not the first time ChatGPT has had the ability to surf the web in its hunt for answers. OpenAI originally added this capability in spring 2023, hoping that it would expand the usefulness of its AI tool.

Things didn’t quite go according to plan, though. Crafty users discovered that it could be used to bypass paywalls in order to read paid-for content without stumping up the cash. OpenAI swiftly pulled the feature in July.

Now it’s back, and OpenAI has presumably taken steps to curb such errant behavior on its chatbot. If you want to take it for a spin, one thing remains unchanged, however: you’ll need to have a paid ChatGPT Plus or Enterprise account.

The change comes hot on the heels of ChatGPT maker OpenAI adding the ability for the chatbot to interact with images and audio, and marks another entry in a feature-heavy few days.

Whether or not it will be able to address some of the biggest criticisms of ChatGPT — mainly surrounding the accuracy of its responses and its tendency to spread misinformation — will presumably become clear over the next few weeks and months.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
ChatGPT may soon moderate illegal content on sites like Facebook
A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.

GPT-4 -- the large language model (LLM) that powers ChatGPT Plus -- may soon take on a new role as an online moderator, policing forums and social networks for nefarious content that shouldn’t see the light of day. That’s according to a new blog post from ChatGPT developer OpenAI, which says this could offer “a more positive vision of the future of digital platforms.”

By enlisting artificial intelligence (AI) instead of human moderators, OpenAI says GPT-4 can enact “much faster iteration on policy changes, reducing the cycle from months to hours.” As well as that, “GPT-4 is also able to interpret rules and nuances in long content policy documentation and adapt instantly to policy updates, resulting in more consistent labeling,” OpenAI claims.

Read more
GPT-4.5 news: Everything we know so far about the next-generation language model
ChatGPT app running on an iPhone.

OpenAI's GPT-4 language model is considered by most to be the most advanced language model used to power modern artificial intelligences (AI). It's used in the ChatGPT chatbot to great effect, and other AIs in similar ways. But that's not the end of its development. As with GPT-3.5, a GPT-4.5 language model may well launch before we see a true next-generation GPT-5.

Here's everything we know about GPT-4.5 so far.

Read more
Newegg wants you to trust ChatGPT for product reviews
AI-generated review on Newegg's website.

Newegg, the online retailer primarily known for selling PC components, has pushed AI into nearly every part of its platform. The latest area to get the AI treatment? Customer reviews.

On select products, Newegg is now showing an AI summary of customer reviews. It sifts through the pile, including the review itself and any listed pros and cons, and uses that to generate its own list of pros and cons, along with its own summary. Currently, Newegg is testing the feature on three products: the Gigabyte RTX 4080 Gaming OC, MSI Katana laptop, and Ipason gaming desktop.

Read more