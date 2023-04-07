A Taiwanese man claims that he has used ChatGPT to generate numbers that helped him win the lottery.

Patthawikorn Boonrin recently went viral after sharing details on TikTok, of how he used the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI to generate numbers that he in turn used to play the lottery and win. His strategy includes inputting some hypothetical questions as well as some prior winning numbers as a ChatGPT query, according to Mashable.

The winning numbers for Boonrin’s draw were 57, 27, 29, and 99, and he won 2,000 Thai Baht (US$59). While the prize was not large, he told a local publication that he has used this strategy to generate lottery numbers in the past. He added that ChatGPT told him not to get “too obsessed” with the method, noting that winning the lottery was a matter of luck, and also suggested that he should go out and get some exercise.

Boonrin plans to share more about his experience using ChatGPT to generate lottery numbers on TikTok. Surely, he will garner even more attention if he scores another, even greater win. However, that might introduce lottery companies into the ongoing conversation surrounding the ethics of ChatGPT.

There have been several opinions about the ethics of and issues with ChatGPT since its inception in November 2022. Institutions such as colleges and universities have banned the use of the AI chatbot, under the premise that it could ramp up plagiarism and cheating on campuses. Meanwhile, several industries including journalism, communications, art, and technology, among others have embraced the service.

However, the implementation hasn’t been without folly. Publications using AI to quietly generate articles have been found publishing pieces with inaccurate information, artwork that is supposed to be human-like is missing limbs and digits, and the GPT language model used by other companies has gone rogue when pushed out to the public.

There’s no telling what issues could arise if more people attempt to use ChatGPT as a method to generate lottery numbers, especially if people want the ego boost of sharing online how they earned their winnings.

