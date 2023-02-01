 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

ChatGPT has a new way to detect its own plagiarism

Fionna Agomuoh
By

OpenAI announced on Tuesday a new tool called AI Text Classifier, which is intended to distinguish between AI-generated text and words that were written by a human.

The brand’s latest tool comes after criticism of its ChatGPT text generator. While it has been popular since its November 2022 release, the chatbot has been embroiled in plagiarism concerns, with the tool already being banned from schools. However, reports have also surfaced of students using ChatGPT to create essays for take-home assignments.

Text determined AI written on AI Text Classifier.

Making the AI Text Classifier available is OpenAI’s effort to keep its brand honest. OpenAI said in a blog post that it would like feedback from parents and teachers on the quality of its plagiarism-detection tool. However, it does note that the Classifier has some limitations at the moment, including not working well for texts shorter than 1,000 words, not working well for languages other than English, being easily duped if AI text is edited, and producing false positives, where the tool incorrectly identifies a human-written text as AI, among others.

Related

OpenAI added that the Classifier has an approximate 26% rate of correctly identifying an AI text as likely AI-written (true positives),and a 9% instance of incorrectly identifying a human text as AI-written (false positives).

Text determined human written on AI Text Classifier.

When testing the AI Text Classifier, I compared the ChatGPT prompt “write a 1,000-word essay on the number of stars in the sky” to the text from my article “The 6 biggest problems with ChatGPT right now.”

Logging into the Classifier is easy if you already have an OpenAI account and servers are not congested. You just paste your text into the text box and select submit. The result will display below. The tool accurately identified the text from my article as human-written and the ChatGPT-written text as AI-written.

There are a number of other plagiarism-detection tools already available, with varying degrees of accuracy. GPT-2 Output Detector is another tool developed by OpenAI. Others include Writer AI, Content at Scale, GPTZero, and Giant Language Model Test Room (GLTR). We tested these tools and similarly found varying degrees of accuracy between the identification of ChatGPT text and human text.

It’s not clear how the AI Text Classifier will be implemented moving forward, but ChatGPT is already solidifying itself in several industries, from journalism to business and technology. With all the proper tools in place, it likely just becomes a matter of ethics.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Here’s how ChatGPT could solve its major plagiarism problem
Close up of ChatGPT and OpenAI logo.
These 7 AI creation tools show how much AI can really do
Metaphor works like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion but uses AI to fill in prompts with links instead of text or images.
Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT maker OpenAI
Microsoft HQ 2
The AI expert at Meta has some harsh criticism of ChatGPT
Image with languages displaying in front of a man on his laptop for Meta's 200 languages within a single AI model video.
Save $600 on Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti today
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Chinese internet giant to launch its own version of ChatGPT, report says
brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence
Here’s why Apple’s VR headset may become an ‘expensive flop’
A model poses with a Meta Quest Pro over a colorful background.
Samsung’s 43-inch mini-LED monitor looks stellar — if your desk can handle it
Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 on a desk.
Forget the Surface Laptop 5: Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off today
Using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sitting on a couch with a dog.
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti may be on the way, but do we really want it?
MSI RTX 4080 Suprim X installed in a PC.
Which GPUs are most reliable? Online retailer ranks defect claims
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX hovers over a raging fire.
Best VPN services 2023: today’s top picks
best VPN services
How to download YouTube videos
A smartphone displaying YouTube on its screen as it lays on top of a laptop's keyboard.