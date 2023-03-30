 Skip to main content
Watch ChatGPT come to life by powering this holographic AI companion

Fionna Agomuoh
By

ChatGPT is quickly being developed beyond its standard functionality on browsers and computer-based programs. One company has even created a “holographic AI companion” that uses the chatbot to bring its vision to life.

The company called Looking Glass recently shared on Twitter several demos of people interacting with its holographic AI companion, called Uncle Rabbit, which is able to communicate back-and-forth in real time with humans, while also completing tasks that people request.

This is insane.

The first conversational holographic AI companion powered by ChatGPT 🤯

Watch @nikkiccccc talk with ‘uncle rabit’ and get live responses👇pic.twitter.com/fCRKZ0RW91

&mdash; Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) March 30, 2023

In one demo, the person begins interacting with the holographic AI companion and it starts with a polite introduction. Being a rabbit, it quips, “what brings you hopping by today?” The demonstrator then asks for it to identify and finish a song by reciting some of the lyrics. After a short pause, it is able to respond in a conversational tone that the song is the “Talking Heads classic This Must Be The Place.” Then it recites the next line, while the song plays on a nearby laptop, to which it’s presumably connected.

At first, many people might assume the holographic AI companion is just another version of a smart assistant, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. However, people in the comments of one tweet noted that smart assistants can only provide information and perform tasks when asked. Meanwhile, in addition to executing tasks a user prompts, Uncle Rabbit has the ability to hold a conversation, while also learning and improving its own skill set.

Meet my new friend, Uncle Rabbit 🐰 🥕

Powered by @LKGGlass and @OpenAI’s #ChatGPThttps://t.co/9Uadxfz8bo pic.twitter.com/WBOkOPniKv

&mdash; Arturo J. Real (@ArturoJReal) March 29, 2023

Another demo showed a person conversing with Uncle Rabbit about carrots, the company Looking Glass, and what it’s like to be a holographic AI. At first, Uncle Rabbit thought Looking Glass was a mirror, but with a further explanation from the demonstrator, it was able to differentiate between the object and the company. It is also interesting that the AI spoke out its actions, such as “munching on carrots with great gusto.” Its “Doc” references were clearly also a nod to Bugs Bunny.

The Rickroll test is the new Turing Test.
Holograms x #ChatGPT = Uncle Rabbit.https://t.co/FMVF8RwuPt pic.twitter.com/a7zURMs6Sh

&mdash; Shawn Frayne (@shawninvents) March 29, 2023

In yet another demo, similar to the first, Looking Glass CEO Shawn Frayne asks the holographic AI to complete the lyrics to the Rick Astley song Never Gonna Give You Up, in an attempt to stump it. However, Uncle Rabbit is not impressed and begins making it up own rabbit-centric lyrics for the prank tune.

Looking Glass describes itself as “a team of inventors, artists, and engineers committed to building a hologram future for creators and artists around the world.” The Brooklyn-based company was founded in 2014 and also works out of Hong Kong. It introduced its desktop holographic developer kit in 2018.

