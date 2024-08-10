 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Chromebooks lost their chance to shine

By
Google Pixelbook Go Chrome OS
Riley Young / Digital Trends

Chromebooks have held an interesting place in the laptop market over the past decade. Yes, they became the go-to option for schools — cheap, easy to administer, and durable machines that could take a beating.

But they had a secondary demographic in people just looking for a highly efficient laptop. Because of how light of an operating system ChromeOS is, Chromebooks led the charge in quiet, long-lasting laptops, even before the modern MacBooks came out to champion that cause.

Recommended Videos

With the launch of the Qualcomm-based Copilot+ Windows laptops, however, it’s increasingly feeling like premium Chromebooks have lost their chance to really stand out — and that’s a shame.

Efficiency matters

Google Pixelbook hands-on review
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

When it comes to the best laptops, few things matter more than efficiency. Everyone wants a laptop that is not only fast enough but also quiet, cool, and long-lasting. Although Chromebooks were often sold as just cheap student laptops, enthusiasts knew they had a secret weapon. The efficiency of the systems allowed them to gain a reputation for having better battery life than either of their counterparts — at least, before 2020. Chromebooks were ahead of the game, and yet, they were still primarily known as disposable student devices.

Google’s attempt at changing the perception of Chromebooks was always a bit half-hearted. If you know the culture of Google, that’s not going to come as a surprise. The most serious attempt to change the conversation was in 2017, with the launch of a Pixelbook. This was a device I was quite fond of at the time, despite its oddities and shortcomings.

To me, it wasn’t worth $999 at the time, but it presented an exciting if unrefined new direction for computing devices. But it ended up being a one-off rather than the start of a new movement. After all, paying $999 for a Chromebook still felt a bit insane at the time. There were too many limitations around app compatibility, and Google never made the case the Pixelbook was anything more than an experiment.

Google did follow it up in 2018 with the ill-fated Pixel Slate and then the 2019 Pixelbook Go, but by never delivering another high-end model, Google was conceding to the current perception of the Chromebook. It no doubt seemed like a wise decision to let the momentum die down and let Chromebooks continue their more modest position in the market.

That is, until Apple announced and delivered its transition to its own Arm-based Apple Silicon. The MacBook Air was the epitome of what made the transition so monumental, nearly doubling battery life in these devices without costing a single cent more. Not only that, but they were also quiet, cool, and fast. They were everything premium Chromebooks could have been.

Even that seemed fine though, especially since Chromebooks could still be offered as a non-Apple alternative that valued efficiency and simplicity. But alas, Chromebooks can’t even say that anymore.

A hole in the market

The Surface Laptop 7th Edition on a white table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

This year marked one of the biggest moments in Windows history with the adoption of Snapdragon X in the Copilot+ PC line. The laptops in this line are huge moves forward in allowing Windows devices to compete with MacBooks. Battery life and efficient performance are the name of the game, and these laptops have it in spades.

From the looks of it, there’s already been a positive sales response — and that’s even considering the flop that was Recall, its primary AI feature. People care about battery life and efficiency. And now that both Windows and Mac have both solved that problem, the window for Chromebooks to be sold on that alone has closed.

There’s little room for a third competitor to sell laptops around this price, especially not one that can’t run all the apps you might need.

Now, it should be said that Google hasn’t given up entirely. The latest iteration of the premium Chromebook idea was relaunched in October of 2023 under the banner of Chromebook Plus. These Chromebooks have faster processors and better screens, and they even have some new AI features to boot.

But ultimately, they feel more like attaching a marketing label to something that already existed — not anything terribly new. It’s a good idea to distinguish these Chromebooks from the rest, but there aren’t the exciting new designs to emphasize what makes them special. They’re missing the buoy of first-party support — such as a new Pixelbook. It’s something Microsoft did so well with the new Surface devices in the Copilot+ line, and the lack of support from Google hardware is telling.

I love the idea of a third option to break up the duopoly of high-end Windows and Mac laptops. But for now, that seems more distant of a fantasy than ever before.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
AMD’s new integrated graphics just did something really impressive
A render of the new Ryzen AI 300 chip on a gradient background.

For years, any type of semi-serious gaming required having a discrete graphics card. While that's still the preferred way to do it, modern integrated GPUs can do quite a lot, as can be seen in this benchmark of the new AMD Radeon 890M. The GPU, bundled in the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, may not give you Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra settings, but it can rival some of Nvidia's most popular discrete GPUs.

Of course, we're not talking about the likes of the RTX 4080 Super, but about cards from several generations ago. However, that doesn't make them any less popular in the Steam Hardware Survey. For example, Nvidia's GTX 1650 is the second-mostused GPU in the latest survey results, and it has been for some time -- and it also happens to be one of the cards that the Radeon 890M can keep up with.

Read more
The Vision Pro still has a chance at success
Apple Vision Pro

There's no doubt that the Vision Pro hasn't exactly been a bestseller. A new report from market analysts indicates that fewer than 500,000 Vision Pro headsets will be sold by the end of the year.

However, the report also offers some good news for the future of the platform. According to Bloomberg, citing data from market analyst IDC, Apple is planning a cheaper version of the Vision Pro in 2025, and that could be the company's ticket to a much more popular device, predicting that it could double the sales of the Vision Pro next year.

Read more
Tandem OLED laptops are here, but they’re not what you think
Dell XPS 13 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Tandem OLED made quite a splash on the new M4 iPad Pro when it was announced. After all, it seemed to solve one of the major issues with OLED screens. Having used the display myself, I can say it's certainly impressive.

That's why I was excited to see that Windows laptops were quickly adopting the technology as well, with the first one announced being the new XPS 13 Copilot+ laptop.

Read more