 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Copilot+ PCs have a secret skill that’s hardly been talked about

By
The Surface Laptop shown in front of a Copilot+ sign.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The first Copilot+ PCs hit the shelves a few days ago and the initial tests are showing interesting results. While some of the obvious performance and battery life claims are being tested, one early tester found that the Arm laptops are impressive in one area that hardly anyone is talking about, including Microsoft.

According to the TechTablets YouTube channel, the Snapdragon X Elite chip on the Asus Vivobook S 15 can achieve almost identical performance running on battery as it can while plugged in.

Recommended Videos

Specifically, in Geekbench 6, it hits a 2,436 single-core score and a 14,650 multi-core score while connected to power, and a 2,360 single-core score and a 14,395 multi-core score on battery. That’s just a 3.17% drop for single-core and a 1.75% drop for multi-core.

In comparison, x86 CPUs can lose (in a worst-case scenario) up to half of their performance when unplugged. You could force them to keep performance higher, but it would come at a significant cost to battery life, which was already weak to start with. But with the Snapdragon chips, customers can enjoy better unplugged performance by default and without instantly depleting the battery.

This means a new Window on Arm PC could be a really great choice for people who use their laptops on the go more often than docked. Early tests haven’t quite confirmed yet how Snapdragon battery life compares to that of Apple Silicon MacBooks, but the latter have always been praised for performance on battery — and now Windows machines have an answer to that.

Aside from the whole battery versus plugged-in aspect, these are also just good scores in general. When compared to the Apple M3 chip, they lose in single-core performance, but win in multi-core performance. For instance, the M3 MacBook Air 13-inch model has a 3,082 single-core score and a 12,087 multi-core score. In terms of real-world use, both chips will feel pretty similar. So Qualcomm may not have crushed the M3 chips like they claimed, but they do seem to be at least matching them, which is no easy feat.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specialising in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
3 important ways gaming on Arm PCs just got better
Gaming on a laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite chip

While the current selection of Copilot+ PCs aren't focused on gaming, Microsoft has expressed strong confidence in the potential of gaming on Arm-based PCs.

With the launch of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite platform, the tech giant highlighted several improvements and initiatives aimed at enhancing the gaming experience on the platform, particularly with the Copilot+ PCs coming soon. These advancements include optimizations through Microsoft's "Prism" technology, automatic super resolution, and enhanced anti-cheat software compatibility, all of which address some of the long-standing challenges faced by Arm-based systems in the gaming sector.

Read more
This small Windows update brings a highly requested change

Microsoft is simplifying file management in Windows 11 with a new feature in the latest Canary Build (an early preview version of Windows 11). Users can drag and drop files directly between breadcrumbs (paths) in File Explorer. This fulfills a common request from Windows Insiders, and is something Microsoft recently announced in a June 19 Windows Insider Blog post.

These breadcrumbs are the paths you take to where you want to save your file. For example, This PC > Windows (C:) > Program Files. The breadcrumbs will appear in the Address Bar and display the current path taken inside the app. This feature also seems to have reached non-Insiders since its release at the end of May.

Read more
This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop deal cuts the price by $600
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

While there is a lot of interest in larger gaming laptops that come in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes, for many, having a smaller laptop is much better, especially if they are constantly on the move and don't want to be lugging around something massive. That's where the Alienware x14 R2 comes in quite handy; it's a small laptop that's slim enough to fit into pretty much any bag so that you can travel and move around without having to purchase a specific backpack or messenger bag to fit something bigger. Of course, being Alienware, its quite expensive, but luckily you can grab yourself the Alienware X14 R2 directly from Dell for just $1,400 rather than the usual $2,000.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2
Probably one of the most important parts of any gaming laptop is the GPU under the hood, and in this case the Alienware x14 R2 has a relatively solid RTX 4060. That's a great card for 2K gaming at around 60-70fps, and while you probably won't be able to have the game in ultra graphical settings, you'll get somewhere between medium and high. Even so, it's a great option for those who prefer more casual or indie games, or even free-to-play games like Rocket League and League of Legends, since these games tend to be better optimized for more hardware than just the high-end stuff.

Read more