Upgrade your gaming PC with 32GB Corsair RAM for under $100

Gamers who prefer building a PC from scratch over buying from gaming PC deals need to make sure that they’ve got good components. If you haven’t purchased RAM yet, you may want to take advantage of Newegg’s offer for the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM. From its original price of $150, it’s down to just $98 following a 34% discount. That’s $52 in savings on one of the most important parts for your gaming desktop, but you’re going to have to hurry because we don’t think the savings will remain available for long.

Why you should buy the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM

For a gaming PC that won’t have trouble running the best PC games, you’ll need the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM, as our guide on how much RAM do you need says 32GB is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. In our DDR5 RAM versus DDR4 RAM comparison, we highlighted the benefits of DDR5 RAM, which include faster performance as the new standard. DDR5 runs hotter than DDR4 though, so you’ll need to have compatible heat sinks and a proper cooling system for your gaming PC if you’ll equip it with the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM.

The 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM features dynamic RGB lighting with 10 individually addressable, ultra-bright LEDs per module, all encased in a panoramic light bar. You’ll be able to choose from dozens of pre-set profiles, or you can create your own, depending on what you want to see in your gaming PC.

If you’re on the hunt for RAM deals to finish building your gaming PC or to make an upgrade, check out the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM from Newegg. It’s on sale for only $98 instead of its sticker price of $150, for savings of $52. This limited offer will probably sell out quickly, so you shouldn’t be hesitating with your purchase if you don’t want to miss this chance to get the 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM while it’s 34% off. You may also want to take a look at monitor deals for a screen that will give justice to your gaming desktop’s performance.