Credit card info for 1.7 million users leaked in huge breach

By

Florida-based payment gateway provider Slim CD has confirmed in a notification sent to affected clients (almost 1.7 million) that their full names, credit card info, physical address, and payment card expiration date have been breached, according to a letter from the company, It’s a trend that’s unfortunately becoming fairly common.

What’s more shocking about the number of affected users is how long it took the company to notice the breach since the hackers had access from August 2023 to June 2024. The company first noticed suspicious activity on June 15, stating, “That access may have enabled an unauthorized actor to view or obtain certain credit card information between June 14, 2024, and June 15, 2024,”

There is some good news since the card’s verification number (CVV) was not included in the leaked information, but the risk of credit card fraud is still there. Slim CD has improved its security and encourages those affected to remain vigilant for suspicious activity or fraud attempts.

Slim CD is also helping those affected by “providing individuals with information on how to place a fraud alert and security freeze on one’s credit file, the contact details for the national consumer reporting agencies, information on how to obtain a free credit report, a reminder to remain vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports, and encouragement to contact the Federal Trade Commission, their state Attorney General, and law enforcement to report attempted or actual identity theft and fraud.”

The company did not offer identity theft protection to those affected, and the letter it sent also did not include an apology.

You can stay safe from credit card fraud if you consider placing a credit freeze with the three major credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. The fastest way to do so is to create an account, and once your identity is verified, place the freeze.

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
