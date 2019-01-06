Digital Trends
Computing

Alienware’s thin m17 and m15 gaming laptops pack Nvidia RTX 2000-series GPUs

Arif Bacchus
By
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019

At the Consumer Electronics Show, Dell is going all out and revealing both new and updated gaming laptops. The company is introducing the Alienware m17 gaming laptop, an updated m15 variant with up to Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics.

Alienware m17

1 of 6
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 17 1
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 17 2
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 17 3
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 17 6
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 4
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 5

For 2019, the m17 is being called Alienware’s thinnest and lightest 17-inch gaming laptop ever. At 0.91 inches in thickness, it is designed on an “Epic” industrial design language and is made of magnesium alloy, and copper in its structural components. The laptop comes with an optional 90 watt-hour battery and weighs in at under 6 pounds. You’ll find it in two colors, Epic Silver and Nebula Red. Pricing starts at $1,650, with an availability of  January 21st.

On the inside, the m17 is packing options for Intel’s eighth generation Core i9 8950HK processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q design graphics. It also features Alienware FX customizable lighting across 6 zones, including the keyboard, power button, and LCD cover Alien heard. Elsewhere, the m17 comes with Alienware’s Cryo-Tech 2.0 technology, which keeps the surfaces of the laptop cool, and the performance at its max.

As for the display, it is Alienware’s standard-border screen. The FHD panel delivers up to 300 nits of brightness with 72 percent of the color gamut, and the UHD panel up to 400 nits of brightness with 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

Alienware m15

Built with the same materials as the m17, the Alienware m15 packs promises or up to 17 hours of battery life. It comes in at under 5 pounds and comes with a narrow-bezel display with the same graphics options as the Alienware m17, including desktop graphics upgrades. Pricing is a bit different at $1,580 with availability scheduled for January 21st.

1 of 3
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 2
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 4
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 m15 1

We reviewed the previous generation M15 in late 2018 and were happy with its red, soft-touch lid, and solid performance. Fortunately, Alienware promises that the new M15 is now more powerful than its previous Alienware 13 and Alienware 15 laptops. It packs full support for a Graphics Amplifier which enables dedicated PCIe-bandwidth for graphics cards from Nvidia or AMD. At 0.72 inches, and 5.79 pounds, the new gaming laptop is even slightly slimmer, coming in at 18 percent lighter and 5 percent thinner than the Alienware 13. As for comparisons with the previous Alienware 15, the new model edges out at 38 percent lighter, and 17 percent thinner.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray
Up Next

The Razer Blade of the future could feature OLED screen, 240Hz refresh rate
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa review feat
Product Review

The Asus Zenbook 13 is only $850, but it’s all the laptop you’ll need

Long on battery life and short on price, the Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA is another affordable entry that tries to unset better known rivals, such as Dell’s XPS 13 and Apple’s MacBook Air. Though not without quirks, the ZenBook 13’s…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to download wikipedia on mac screen
Computing

Here's how to download Wikipedia. Seriously. The whole thing

Frequent Wikipedia user? You can actually download the entire Wikipedia library to your home computer thanks to its open-source nature and a several free applications that do almost all the heavy lifting for you. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Acer Swift 7
Computing

Acer Swift 7 dazzles with near-borderless touch display, weighs under two pounds

Not a fan of bezels, and looking for the thinnest and lightest machine on the market? Acer's latest iteration of the Swift 7 introduces an impressive 14-inch touchscreen with a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio, all coming in at under two…
Posted By Michael Archambault
HP Z38c review back logo
Computing

HP’s affordable yet stunning monitors shave bezels to free up your desk

Be it with privacy screens, or slim bezels, HP's new offerings for CES 2019 come packed with unique features which promise to immerse consumers in whatever they are creating or watching. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Omen 15 review
Product Review

Blink and you'll miss it! HP's Omen 15 brings a crazy-fast 240Hz display to laptops

MSI and Alienware are at the top of the gaming laptop makers but with new features like next-generation Nvidia graphics, a 240 Hz display with 4 ms response times, the Omen 15 looks to make some noise and disrupt the gaming laptop market.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hp omen x emperium
Computing

HP takes PC gaming to the living room with 65-inch Omen X Emperium monitor

If you're aching for a larger display, you'll want to check out HP's Omen X Emperium, a 65-inch monitor that's designed for PC games to be played in the living room. It also comes with a built-in soundbar for immersive audio.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
hp launches amd chromebook ces 2019
Computing

HP’s new Chromebook 14 comes with AMD inside, instead of Intel

In a first for the ever-growing Chromebook market, HP is launching a new Chromebook 14, with AMD processors inside, bringing more flavor to its expanding portfolio of Chromebooks. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 review screen screen1 1
Computing

These quick tips will help you get the perfect screenshot on a PC

Capturing a screenshot of your desktop is easier than you might think, and it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to know. Here's how to perform the important function in just a few, easy steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd zen apu vega 2 amdvega02
Computing

AMD claims its Ryzen 3000 mobile chips let you have fun faster

AMD's new lineup of mobile chips for 2019 include a blend of Ryzen and Athlon cores. They're targeting both productivity and gaming markets and AMD hopes to see them make in roads in the Chromebook space, too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Laptop Stock Photo
Computing

Windows 10 to allow users to pause updates for up to seven days

Windows 10 updates have been a source of consternation for some time. But now there is some good news on the horizon for frustrated Windows 10 users, as updates will no longer happen automatically and can be paused for up to seven days.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nvidia GPU photo
Computing

Here’s how to watch the Nvidia CES 2019 press conference

Nvidia will be hosting its own press conference at CES 2019. The press conference will be held on the first media day of the show: Sunday, January 6. Here's how to watch the press conference when it airs.
Posted By Anita George