 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s G16 gaming laptop just dropped under $1,000

By
The Dell G16 gaming laptop.
Dell

For one of the best value gaming laptop deals, look no further than Dell. Right now, you can buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $950, which is a $350 discount on the usual price of $1,300. A more affordable gaming laptop than anything Alienware-flavored, it’s perfect if you want to keep costs down a little bit while still enjoying all the benefits of a gaming laptop. It’s one of the better laptop deals around at the moment. Here’s a deeper look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop has excellent hardware for the price. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Crucially, for gaming purposes, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is perfect for gaming on the move. Granted, spec wise, it doesn’t compete with the very best gaming laptops, but it’s far more affordable than anything on that list, as they can run into the thousands.

One standout feature of the G16 is its display. It has a 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 100% DCI-P3, 3ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia G-Sync and DDS support. That means you get a silky smooth image whatever you’re playing with no risk of motion blur and also rich colors at all times. An Alienware-inspired thermal design with four heat pipes and improved fans all mean that overheating won’t be an issue here, no matter how hard you’re gaming.

Adding to the experience with some neat attention to detail that you’d normally see from the best gaming laptop brands, the Dell G16 gaming laptop also has a Cherry MX RGB backlit mechanical keyboard with G-Key, which means it looks and feels great to use. It has up to six hours of battery life — weak for a regular laptop but pretty good for a gaming laptop.

Ordinarily, the Dell G16 gaming laptop costs $1,300. Today, you can buy it from Dell for $950 so you’re saving $350 off the regular price. Well-suited for anyone looking in this price range, take a look at it for yourself by tapping the buy button before you miss out on the discount.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry! The Dell Inspiron desktop is on clearance today!
The Dell Inspiron Desktop on a white background.

Dell continues its reign of providing great desktop computer deals with an excellent clearance deal on a Dell Inspiron Desktop. Usually $1,330, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only, and it offers plenty of appealing hardware for anyone keen to work effectively. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll take you through what it has to offer. As a clearance deal, it’s likely to end soon -- so be quick.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop
This particular model of the Dell Inspiron Desktop has specs which are well-suited for working well from home. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Unusually, it also has a dedicated graphics card, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, meaning it can handle some light gaming when you’re enjoying downtime from work.

Read more
Dell’s (cheaper) version of the iMac is on sale today
The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC with a colorful image on the screen.

Standard desktop computer deals can be very useful, but how about a space saving and stylish alternative to an iMac? That’s what Dell is offering right now with a hefty discount on the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One. Usually priced at $650, it’s down to $550 for a limited time only. It’s an ideal option if you want an iMac style setup with everything built into the monitor, but you prefer Windows over macOS. Keen to learn more? Let’s dive in.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One
Check out our look at the best all-in-one computers and you’ll see a lot of Apple iMacs, however, Dell is also a key part of the field too. The Apple iMac M3 may be more powerful and potentially better looking, but if you need to keep costs down, you’ll be delighted with the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One. More importantly, if you prefer using Windows, you’ll much prefer using Dell’s option.

Read more
The best gaming PC on the market has a $350 discount today
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on desk

This little Alienware PC fits just about anywhere. Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

When one thinks of gaming rigs, one of the first brands that may come to mind is Alienware. A gaming sub-label of Dell, Alienware PCs are some of the most powerful and reliable gaming PCs on the market, and we’re always watching out for great Alienware deals. And as a matter of fact, we came across a rock-solid offer that we’re eager to share with you!

Read more