Dell’s G16 gaming laptop just dropped under $1,000

For one of the best value gaming laptop deals, look no further than Dell. Right now, you can buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $950, which is a $350 discount on the usual price of $1,300. A more affordable gaming laptop than anything Alienware-flavored, it’s perfect if you want to keep costs down a little bit while still enjoying all the benefits of a gaming laptop. It’s one of the better laptop deals around at the moment. Here’s a deeper look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop has excellent hardware for the price. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Crucially, for gaming purposes, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is perfect for gaming on the move. Granted, spec wise, it doesn’t compete with the very best gaming laptops, but it’s far more affordable than anything on that list, as they can run into the thousands.

One standout feature of the G16 is its display. It has a 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 100% DCI-P3, 3ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia G-Sync and DDS support. That means you get a silky smooth image whatever you’re playing with no risk of motion blur and also rich colors at all times. An Alienware-inspired thermal design with four heat pipes and improved fans all mean that overheating won’t be an issue here, no matter how hard you’re gaming.

Adding to the experience with some neat attention to detail that you’d normally see from the best gaming laptop brands, the Dell G16 gaming laptop also has a Cherry MX RGB backlit mechanical keyboard with G-Key, which means it looks and feels great to use. It has up to six hours of battery life — weak for a regular laptop but pretty good for a gaming laptop.

Ordinarily, the Dell G16 gaming laptop costs $1,300. Today, you can buy it from Dell for $950 so you’re saving $350 off the regular price. Well-suited for anyone looking in this price range, take a look at it for yourself by tapping the buy button before you miss out on the discount.