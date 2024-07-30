The Dell G16 is discounted to under $1,000 for a limited time

PC gaming has been one of the best ways to experience new and thrilling titles for years now. This isn’t to say that those of us using a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X are having less fun than our computer counterparts, but for “sky is the limit” customizations, a PC is your best bet. And to that end, we found a terrific promo while perusing through Dell laptop deals.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop for only $950. At full price, this bad boy usually goes for $1,250.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

Any PC gamer will tell you just how important it is for your gaming laptop to be fast and powerful, especially if you plan on using it on-the-go. In the case of the Dell G16, the Windows laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU and 16GB of RAM. As for GPU, graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. Both core peripherals deliver the kind of exceptional performance that non-desktop gamers require.

The 16-inch QHD+ 2560 x 1200 screen is the perfect companion to the onboard graphics card. With its 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 240Hz for VRR support, you’ll have an immense canvas to work with, and terrific motion clarity with brilliant lag-free visuals. We’re also glad to see Dell borrowing pages from its Alienware designs, as the G16 includes four heat pipes and fans for cutting-edge cooling and air flow.

On a full charge, you can expect a little over six hours of battery life. The G16 also includes a number of useful ports, including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and Ethernet, and up to 1TB of internal storage. It’s hard to say how long Dell is going to keep this discount going, so it’s best to buy soon! Save $300 when you buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop through Dell.

