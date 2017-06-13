Dell's latest displays include a new curved UltraSharp monitor and a 4K UHD laser projector

Why it matters to you Thanks to Dell, there's finally a 4K UHD laser projector option that will work in any environment.

Every great desktop PC needs a great monitor to go with it, and display manufacturers have been working hard to oblige. There has been a wave of excellent new monitors over the last several months, offering the latest new technologies, including high dynamic range (HDR), 4K UHD resolutions, and excellent color support.

Dell has been busy introducing its own new displays aimed at a range of users, and it has a couple of new options coming soon. And they’re not just your typical PC monitors, either. To go along with a new curved display in the UltraSharp line is Dell’s first 4K laser projector.

Dell Advanced Projector S2718QL

The Advanced Projector S2718QL is aimed squarely at the commercial market, specifically at educational organizations and enterprises. Dell is calling it the “world’s first high brightness, 4K UHD, ultra short throw laser projector,” and it definitely fits the bills in terms of its specifications.

The S2718QL offers 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with HDR10 support and 5k brightness, meaning it’s able to project an extremely bright image with full HDR compliance in any environment — no dark rooms required. Color support is also excellent, with support for 97 percent of the sRGB color gamut and REC709 color coverage. The projector will provide 5,000 ANSI lumens and a typical contrast ratio of 1,300:1.

The ultra short throw laser means that it can present on a large screen — providing up to a 130-inch display from inches away — without the need for special installation or cabling and without blinding an audience or causing unnecessary shadows. To make maintenance easier and less costly, the light source is rated at 20,000 hours.

As a PC-free projector, the S2718QL can display 4K media and files from USB or Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution content via Wi-Fi, wirelessly connecting up to four simultaneous projections from network shares. Bluetooth audio is also supported, for example for connecting to Dell’s AE715 wireless speaker system. HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 inputs are also supported.

Dell hasn’t yet provided official pricing for the UltraSharp 4K Laser Projector S2718QL, but it will be less than $6,000 when available from Dell’s retail partners starting in July 2017.

Dell UltraSharp U3818DW

Next, Dell has also announced another curved display, the UltraSharp U3818DW, a 37.5-inch 2300R curved monitor providing a Wide QHD (3,840 x 1,600) resolution at a 21:9 aspect ration that provides 25-percent more screen size than a 34-inch monitor. The U3818DW is aimed at business executives and other professionals who require the ability to run multiple applications on a single monitor.

The U3818DW uses Dell’s InfinityEdge borderless display technology to provide an expansive edge-to-edge viewing experience. The monitor provides strong color support with 99-percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut and a Delta-E of 3.0 or less. Dell’s ComfortView technology is on hand for reduced eye fatigue, and dual nine-watt speakers are on hand for audio support. Finally, the monitor provides for fast 1ms motion blur reduction with Free-Sync support.

Connectivity includes two HDMI connections, a USB Type-C port, a DisplayPort, and four USB 3.0 Type-A ports. The Type-C port provides for 100-watt power delivery, and two of the USB Type-A ports can be used to charge external devices. PiP and PbP support is provided to allow for multiple displays via external sources, and Dell’s Display Manager’s Input Manager allows for keyboard and video sharing between two systems.

The U3818DW will be available starting in June 2017, with a retail price of $1,499.