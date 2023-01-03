 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Dell’s new retro gaming laptops took me straight back to the ’80s — in a good way

Aaron Leong
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

As part of its lineup for CES 2023, Dell is touting a slightly retro new look for its G15 and G16 series of midrange gaming laptops. Apparently, there can never be too much love for the 80s (minus parachute pants, the Cold War, and ugly American cars).

To wit, Dell has decided to gussy up its popular mid-budget G15 (5530) and G16 (7630) gaming laptop lines with unique colorways, such as metallic nightshade (with a black thermal shelf), dark shadow gray or quantum white (with a deep space blue thermal shelf), or — my favorite — pop purple (with a neo mint thermal shelf), among others.

Thankfully, the homage stops there. No large display bezels or 3.5-inch floppy drives, although the G16 does bring us a clackety Cherry mechanical keyboard (with RGB, of course).

Related

That said, the G-series comes in four 13th-gen Intel flavors, up to a Core i9-13900HX, supported by upgradeable x2 SO-DIMM DDR5 (max 32GB), and up to 2TB of NVMe M.2 storage (starts at 256GB). The laptops, of course, will also support Nvidia’s new RTX 40-series GPUs. Based on notes in Dell’s spec sheets, the laptops’ graphics options will range up to an RTX 4070.

Dell G15 series on desk.

Also getting a bump is the screen. For the G15, the previous 120Hz refresh rate 1920 x 1080 LED-backlit (250 nits) unit returns, but there is now a 165Hz refresh rate with TUV-certified low blue light (LBL) 300 nits panel for consumers to choose from.

The G16‘s regular 165Hz 2560 x 1600 LED-backlit (300 nits) with TUV-certified LBL will have a 240Hz refresh rate version available as well.

Dell G15 rear 3-quarter view.

Dell is also offering a larger 6-cell 86Wh battery for either G laptop if you want greater endurance over the standard issue 56Wh piece. There’s a decent number of ports around the machines, namely one HDMI 2.1, three USB-A 3.2, one USB-C 3.2 with DisplayPort alt-mode, one RJ45, and one 3.5mm audio port.

Both the G15 and G16 are expected to go on sale in spring. Prices for the G15 should start at $850, while the G16 starts at $1,500.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch Nvidia’s CES 2023 keynote today (and what to expect)
Jeff Fisher presenting the RTX 3090 Ti.
Samsung’s CES 2023 gaming monitors range from curved QD-OLEDs to 8K behemoths
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 on a grey background.
I took my son shopping for his first school laptop. Here’s what surprised me
A young man using the HP 14-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook.
Nvidia’s laptop RTX 4080 obliterates its predecessor in a leaked benchmark
Three RTX 4080 cards sitting on a pink background.
This HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop deal cuts $400 off the price tag
A person using a HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop sitting on a bed.
Grab a $250 student laptop while this Dell sale is still live
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on a white background displaying a colourful scene.
Here’s why 2022 was such a disappointing year for the Mac
The Mac Studio and Studio Display on a desk.
This laptop completely changed my perception of Chromebooks
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Best Buy 24-hour sale: save $300 on this Lenovo gaming laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop with a racing game on the display.
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Best Buy sale: Time is running out to get this Windows laptop for $100
The Asus E210 11-inch laptop with Windows 11.
Need a laptop for school? This top-rated model is $170 right now
Side and reverse angles of the Asus 14-inch laptop against a white background.