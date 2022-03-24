Dell powers up XPS 15 and 17 with Intel 12th-gen chips

Dell’s latest XPS laptop models are now official, featuring the 12th-gen Intel Core H-Series processors.

The new versions include the XPS 15 and XPS 17, which are now available starting at $1,449 and $1,849 respectively and selling at Dell.com.

Processor options for the laptops include 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H, i7-12700H, and i9-12900HK. Memory options include 8GB DDR5 SDRAM at 4800MHz and 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB DDR5 Dual Channel at 4800MHz.

Aside from the change in processor, these laptops sport an otherwise identical chassis to previous models, including the carbon fiber weave palmrests and the diamond-cut side walls.

The Dell XPS 15 is a creativity-driven laptop, featuring a 15.6-inch display with a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio. Its 4K panels come in 100% Adobe RGB color or 3.5K OLED options to provide ideal imagery for creating projects.

Graphics options include Intel UHD Graphics, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

The laptop supports a 56 watts-per-hour or 86 watts-per-hour built-in battery, paired with a 90 watts-per-hour or 130 watts-per-hour USB-C AC adapter.

Ports and input on the computer include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, one v6.0 full-size SD card reader, one 3.5mm audio jack, one lock slot, one v3.0 USB-C to USB-A, and one v2.0 HDMI.

The Dell XPS 17 has a focus on greater power and performance, featuring a 17-inch display with a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio and up to 500 nits brightness. The 4K UHD+ display covers the 100% Adobe RGB color gamut.

Graphics options include Intel UHD Graphics, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Nvidia RTX 3050, and Nvidia RTX 3060. However, Dell notes that the Nvidia RTX 3060 model of the Dell XPS 17 won’t be available for sale until April.

The laptop supports a 97 watts-per-hour battery paired with a 90 watts-per-hour or 130 watts-per-hour USB-C AC adapter.

Storage options for both models include 256GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD, 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD, 1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD, 2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD, and 4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD.

Ports and input on the computers include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, as well as a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, v6.0 full-size SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack, and lock slot. Like previous models, they also bundle in an adapter to connect USB-C to USB-A or HDMI.

Software for the laptops includes Windows 11 Home 64-bit and Windows 11 Pro 64-bit.

