CES 2020: Dell’s new 4K USB-C monitors look absolutely stunning

Ahead of CES 2020, Dell has updated its entire lineup of PC monitors. The new displays cover the UltraSharp series, E-series, P-series, and even the Alienware gaming range.

Most of the new monitors come with features like USB-C connectivity, exceptional and improved color quality or contrast, and more.

Dell UltraSharp Monitors

Starting first with the UltraSharp monitors, there’s quite a bit in this most popular area of Dell’s lineup. Some new models range from the UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C U2720Q, UltraSharp 43 4K U4320Q, and the UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor UP2720Q.

The new UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C U2720Q is a monitor that’s all about its 4K visuals. It is set to go on sale on January 30 for prices starting at $709. The monitor sports a wide color coverage of 95% of the DCI-PC spectrum, as well as 99% sRGB and 99% of Rec. 709. It is also factory calibrated out of the box to ensure you’ll get the most out of your visuals. Much like the other UltraSharp monitors, USB-C is also an option, allowing you to get up to 90 watts of power delivery — the highest power delivery in a 27 inch 4K USB-C monitor.

For something more expensive, there is the UltraSharp 43 4K U4320Q, which is set to go on sale on January 30 for prices starting at $1,049. Unlike, the smaller UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C U2720Q, this monitor is all about the extra size.

It’s being dubbed as the world’s first height-adjustable 42.5-inch 4K monitor. Users can also use the monitor to view content from up to four connected devices for the best multitasking experience with its easy-to-use split-screen modes. It also offers USB-C connectivity but sports a color depth of 1.06 billion colors.

Finally, for serious commercial users and content creators, Dell is offering the UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor UP2720Q. This is a monitor unlike the others, sporting a built-in colorimeter that pops out from below the display. It can be scheduled and tuned to specific color modes.

The monitor also includes Thunderbolt 3 support, 4K resolution, and a high pixel density of 163 ppi. As for the color spectrums, it comes in at 100% of the Adobe RGB spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, and a color depth of 1.07 billion colors.

Prices will start at $2,000 and availability is set for January 15, 2020.

Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor

Next is the Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor. Falling in line with last year’s Dell 75 4K Interactive Touch Monitor, this is set for release later this year in April. It’s meant to be used in enterprises and businesses, and even education to compete with large panels like the Surface Hub.

It sports a large 85.6-inch 4K panel, with support for up to 20-points of touch. There’s also support for an improved stylus, which can attach to the side of the screen. It also lets users write content on the screen and erase it with the palm of their hands. Improvements in this model vs the Dell 75 is support for USB-C to let users connect up and charge compatible PCs. Dell’s Screen Drop feature is also still here, too.

Alienware

Second, there is the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor. The monitor falls in line with Dell’s mission to provide the most immersive gaming experience possible. It sports a 240Hz Refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time. The monitor also sports support for both AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync, giving gamers choice.

The design is even optimized for gaming, with a sleek adjustable stand, slim legs, thin form factor with a 3-sided borderless bezel. Even the color and lighting are for gaming, featuring customizable AlienFX lighting, inspired by science fiction. Gamers can also enjoy optimized venting, with a unique cooling and vent at the top, bottom, and rear side of the monitor.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor will go on sale on March 11, with prices starting at $500.

Dell E-Series Monitors

Next, there is the Dell E-Series monitors. Covered in this part of the lineup is the Dell 27 E2720HS Monitor. It’s not as fancy as the UltraSharp monitors, but it is quite affordable, with pricing starting at $290, and availability set for January 8, 2020.

Some features on this monitor include height adjustability and integrated speakers. It’s also much thinner than previous generations and has better cable management and a smaller footprint. Connectivity is also great, coming with both VGA and HDMI ports.

Resolution maxes out at FHD 1,920 x 1,080, but the monitor offers decent color gamuts for the price. That includes 83% of CIE1976 72% of CIE1931 and color depth of 16.7 million pixels.

Dell P-Series Monitors

Now, for the P-Series monitors. New monitors in this series include the Dell 27 P2720D and Dell 27-P2720DC USB-C monitor. These monitors are priced starting at $480. The differences, though, are quite significant.

Although both sport 1,560 x 1,440 resolution, the P2720DC sports USB-C connectivity, whereas the P2720D sports HDMI and DisplayPort. The color support is also different, with the P2720DC supporting 99% of the Adobe sRGB color spectrum, and a total color depth of 16.7 million colors. The P2720D sports 1.07 billion colors.

