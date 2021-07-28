  1. Computing
Hurry! Up to $150 off gaming monitors at Dell today

Taking advantage of gaming PC deals isn’t enough for the ultimate video game experience, as you’ll also have to buy a new monitor. It won’t make sense to stick to an old, basic monitor that wouldn’t be able to do justice to your computer’s upgraded capabilities. If your funds are running low, fortunately there’s no shortage of gaming monitor deals that you can shop right now.

Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is offering discounts on a pair of gaming monitors in deals that may be too good for you to ignore. The Dell S2522HG is available at $120 off, bringing its price down to $280 from its original price of $400, while the Alienware AW2521HF is available at $150 off, lowering its price to $360 from its original price of $510.

Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor – $360, was $510

25-inch gaming monitor by Dell with Magic Legends on the screen.

The Dell S2522HG features a 25-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, for a crisp and clear image, and a refresh rate of 240Hz that quickly renders fast-moving visuals. Motion blur will be at a minimum because of the gaming monitor’s 1ms gray-to-gray response time, while the ultra-thin bezels on three sides make the display look more expansive.

The gaming monitor supports both Nvidia’s G-SYNC and AMD’s FreeSync, to reduce distortions such as stuttering and screen tearing. The Dell S2522HG also comes with a downlighting feature that illuminates your keyboard and mouse in low-light environments, as well as a fully adjustable stand so that you can find the most comfortable angle for your playing sessions.

If you want a gaming monitor that will be able to keep up with your upgraded gaming PC, then make the Dell S2522HG your choice. You can purchase it from Dell for only $280, after a $120 discount to its original price of $400. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, and it can disappear if you take too long to think about it. As soon as you’ve made your decision, click that Buy Now button.

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor

The Alienware AW2521HF, made by the gaming-focused brand that’s owned by Dell, gives gamers what they need with a 25-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms gray-to-gray response time, similar to the Dell S2522HG. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-SYNC and AMD’s FreeSync, for distortion-free gaming, and it offers a gaming-centric menu with an easy-to-use dashboard that includes access to preset game modes.

The stand of the Alienware AW2521HF incorporates feedback from professional gamers, with the tapered legs providing room to turn the keyboard to a side angle, for those who prefer to position their keyboard this way. The gaming monitor stays cool through the vents at the top, bottom, and rear, and you can personalize it through the AlienFX customizable lighting system.

If you want something that’s more advanced than the Dell S2522HG, then take a look at the Alienware AW2521HF. The gaming monitor is on sale from Dell with a $150 discount, bringing its price down to $360 from its original price of $510. If you’re already looking forward to how great your games will look on the Alienware AW2521HF, then don’t hesitate because other shoppers may snap up all the stock. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming monitor deals

The Dell S2522HG or the Alienware AW2521HF may be the missing piece to your gaming PC setup. However, if you’d like to take a look at other options, there are more gaming monitor deals from different retailers. To help you with your search, here are some of the best gaming monitor deals that are available today.

Dell 24" VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$190 $260
This gaming monitor is equipped with a 4ms response time, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology. It also offers seamless switching between dual HDMI ports.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

$330 $400
This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4 ms response time, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for smooth gaming.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$300 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$485 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon
