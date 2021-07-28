Hurry! Up to $150 off gaming monitors at Dell today

Taking advantage of gaming PC deals isn’t enough for the ultimate video game experience, as you’ll also have to buy a new monitor. It won’t make sense to stick to an old, basic monitor that wouldn’t be able to do justice to your computer’s upgraded capabilities. If your funds are running low, fortunately there’s no shortage of gaming monitor deals that you can shop right now.

Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is offering discounts on a pair of gaming monitors in deals that may be too good for you to ignore. The Dell S2522HG is available at $120 off, bringing its price down to $280 from its original price of $400, while the Alienware AW2521HF is available at $150 off, lowering its price to $360 from its original price of $510.

The Dell S2522HG features a 25-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, for a crisp and clear image, and a refresh rate of 240Hz that quickly renders fast-moving visuals. Motion blur will be at a minimum because of the gaming monitor’s 1ms gray-to-gray response time, while the ultra-thin bezels on three sides make the display look more expansive.

The gaming monitor supports both Nvidia’s G-SYNC and AMD’s FreeSync, to reduce distortions such as stuttering and screen tearing. The Dell S2522HG also comes with a downlighting feature that illuminates your keyboard and mouse in low-light environments, as well as a fully adjustable stand so that you can find the most comfortable angle for your playing sessions.

If you want a gaming monitor that will be able to keep up with your upgraded gaming PC, then make the Dell S2522HG your choice. You can purchase it from Dell for only $280, after a $120 discount to its original price of $400. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, and it can disappear if you take too long to think about it. As soon as you’ve made your decision, click that Buy Now button.

The Alienware AW2521HF, made by the gaming-focused brand that’s owned by Dell, gives gamers what they need with a 25-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms gray-to-gray response time, similar to the Dell S2522HG. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-SYNC and AMD’s FreeSync, for distortion-free gaming, and it offers a gaming-centric menu with an easy-to-use dashboard that includes access to preset game modes.

The stand of the Alienware AW2521HF incorporates feedback from professional gamers, with the tapered legs providing room to turn the keyboard to a side angle, for those who prefer to position their keyboard this way. The gaming monitor stays cool through the vents at the top, bottom, and rear, and you can personalize it through the AlienFX customizable lighting system.

If you want something that’s more advanced than the Dell S2522HG, then take a look at the Alienware AW2521HF. The gaming monitor is on sale from Dell with a $150 discount, bringing its price down to $360 from its original price of $510. If you’re already looking forward to how great your games will look on the Alienware AW2521HF, then don’t hesitate because other shoppers may snap up all the stock. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell S2522HG or the Alienware AW2521HF may be the missing piece to your gaming PC setup. However, if you’d like to take a look at other options, there are more gaming monitor deals from different retailers. To help you with your search, here are some of the best gaming monitor deals that are available today.

