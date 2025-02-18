 Skip to main content
Dell Tech Days: Big Savings on AI-Ready PCs and More

By
Good news if you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your PC setup, Dell Tech Days is offering deals that make waiting worth it. on top PCs, monitors, and accessories, plus 2x Dell Rewards. Pull the trigger and get yourself an AI-ready machine and score big on premium hardware.

Savings on Products Recommended by our Staff

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
This little Alienware PC fits just about anywhere. Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The Alienware Aurora R16 is a serious contender for gamers and power users alike, and during Dell Tech Days, it’s on sale for $1,999.99 – a $210 discount off its regular price ($2,209.99). Our Digital Trends team had hands-on time with this beast (read the Aurora R16 review) and was impressed with its smaller form factor compared to previous versions, cool and quiet operation, and configurability to suit different performance needs. If you’re looking for a gaming rig that balances power and efficiency, this is a good pick.

The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.
Dell / Dell

Not every upgrade needs to be about raw power, though, sometimes it’s about visuals. The Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor (S2721QS) is discounted to $199.99 (down from $279.99, saving you $80). Our product testers gave this 4K monitor (read the Dell S2721QS review) solid marks because of its accurate colors, crisp resolution, and excellent build quality. This is a great deal to go for if you need a solid 4K display for work, gaming, or content creation.

Can’t Decide Which Gaming Laptop to Buy? Let Us Help

The Alienware x16 and m18 open on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Dell is also offering a major discount on the M16 R2 ($400 off) and the X16 R2 ($900 off). Both are powerhouses, but if you’re unsure which model to buy, check out our head-to-head buying guide to see which Alienware machine is best for you.

More Ways to Save

These are just some of the deals on PCs, monitors, and accessories available at Dell Tech Days. With 2x Dell Rewards, your purchase gets you closer to even more discounts down the road. Whether you want an AI-ready PC, a high-end gaming setup, or just a great monitor deal, this is the week to buy.

Act fast – deals end February 23!

