For top PC and AI-enabled laptop deals, Dell is the way to go

Dell's top PC deals featured image with student on laptop outside
Dell Canada

Almost no one would argue with the fact that the PC and laptop market is saturated with many brands, products, and options these days. The same is true for AI-enabled laptops and systems, with many entering the innovative world of artificial intelligence solutions. But if you’re looking for a practical option to use as your everyday or go-to PC, there’s one place you should be going: Dell. We’ll explore in more detail why that is, but you should also know that thanks to Dell’s Top PC deals promotion, now’s a great time to save big on your next desktop or laptop upgrade. Including AI-enabled laptops powered by Snapdragon X Series processors.

Why shop Dell’s PCs and laptops?

On top of great PCs and systems, across a variety of disciplines — from gaming desktops for performance and streaming to workstations for enterprise-level tasks — Dell customers can take advantage of several incentives. For starters, Dell offers some fairly unique financing options to help you balance the cost of large purchases, but also you’ll earn Dell Rewards points which you can put towards future shopping.

Dell’s Premium Plus support is also top-notch, and although it does cost a little extra, it will put you in touch with tech experts who can help you through virtually any challenge, especially setting up your new computer.

Above all, Dell’s exceptional lineup of desktop PCs, laptops, peripherals, and accessories are unmatched across retailers, with super enticing prices thanks to its continuous selection of deals and promotions. Some standouts include the or the multi-functional .

Plus, if you’re looking to upgrade before you head back to school, Dell is offering a select PCs and laptops.

What to shop in Dell’s selection of top PC and AI-enabled laptop deals

Of course, more relevant to your visit here is a discussion on some of the systems discounted as part of Dell’s current promotion. From the versatile Inspiron laptop, in various sizes, to the XPS model or Alienware gaming laptops, there are quite a few options to peruse.

The first question to ask yourself is whether or not you want to be mobile or plan to remain static, as in sitting at one place like a desk or workstation. If you want to be mobile and remote, a laptop is the prevailing choice. If you don’t mind remaining in one place or setting up shop at a desk and want a little more power under the hood, you can always go with a desktop.

Laptop sale options include the Inspiron, XPS, Alienware, and Latitude series. Desktop sale options include the Inspiron desktop, Alienware Aurora, OptiPlex small form factor, XPS desktop, and Inspiron All-in-One. The new Inspiron 15 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive , normally $600, saving you $120. Alternatively, the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM , normally $1,600, which saves you $200.

For desktops, there’s the XPS desktop for $250 off, which is instead of $2,045. Or, the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti , usually $1,600 — that’s $300 off.

There are also monitors if you want to upgrade or add an extra display or two, as well as accessories like the multi-functional dock, travel kit, and beyond. Honestly, it’s best to just browse the sale for yourself to see what’s available. We might have even missed some gear that would benefit you greatly.

With back-to-school happening as we speak, now’s also a great time to capitalize on some Dell back-to-school discounts, especially if you need a new laptop or PC. Dell is also offering a 10% off student discount on select PCs and laptops.

