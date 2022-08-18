The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is available, and you can order it on Dell’s website now. The new model is reminiscent of Microsoft’s Surface Pro series with its folio design and touch stylus (sold separately).

However, don’t dismiss the laptop as a rip-off. In classic XPS fashion, it’s an incredibly refined, sleek, and powerful device that looks to appeal to those in the premium laptop market.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 sports a 13-inch display that is very reminiscent of the Surface Pro, although its uniform bezels and squared-off chassis are more reminiscent of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It also has a 108op webcam along one of the long edges, making it ideal for use in landscape mode. The stylus is also magnetic and snaps to the top of the device and charges just like the Apple Pencil.

The display itself is a 3K (2880 x 1920) with a 100% sRGB color gamut that gets up to 500 nits peak brightness. There are also two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left side of the device. The XPS 13 2-in-1 is the first XPS device to support 5G as an optional upgrade, making this a great option for anyone who plans to travel a lot with their device. All of this makes for an experience that seems like a solid blend between the Surface Pro and iPad Pro product lines.

Under the hood, Dell is offering the latest 12th Gen Intel processors, either a 10-core i5-1230U or a 10-core i7-1250U, paired with 8/16GB LPDDR4x and up to a 1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD. It should be noted that the system is completely fanless, meaning it should stay quiet, even if performance may be a bit more limited than the standard XPS 13.

We will let you know how the XPS 13 2-in-1 performs in our review, but these specs should make it a respectably snappy and powerful device, which falls in It starts at $1,099, which is only a touch more than the standard XPS 13, but with improved processors and a higher-resolution display.

The Dell XPS line is consistently among the top recommended premium laptops, and we love the bold design of the new Dell XPS 13 Plus. Dell is making similarly bold design choices with the XPS 13 2-in-1, and with a competitive starting price, it could prove to be a good option for anyone looking for a new premium device.

