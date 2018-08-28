Dell’s XPS 13 just got less expensive thanks to Intel’s 8th-Gen Core i3 processor

Share

If you love Dell’s sophisticated styling on the XPS 13 but found the laptop to be a bit too expensive for your budget, Dell just announced a cheaper XPS 13 configuration that is more wallet-friendly. To lower the laptop to a $900 starting price, Dell will utilize Intel’s Core i3 processor from the latest 8th-Generation CPU family. Along with the XPS 13 update, Dell also refreshed its XPS 13 2-in-1, and the company announced that the XPS 13 Developer Edition now supports Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, with up to five years of support.

While the new configuration lowers the cost of entry to just under $900, the 8th-Gen Core i3 model is still $100 more expensive compared to a similar Core i3 configuration that utilized Intel’s 7th-Gen processor when tit debuted.

The 8th-Gen Core i3 XPS 13 will be available immediately in the U.S. Prior to the launch of the XPS 13 with an Intel Core i3 processor, Dell’s cheapest XPS 13 with an Intel 8th-Generation processor retailed for $950 on the company’s website after discounts. That model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of solid-state storage.

As part of the XPS 13 family, the XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible will also get updated to an 8th-Generation Intel processor.

“The 2-in-1 comes with Dynamic Power Mode to extract maximum performance from the processor, as well as up to 15 hours of battery life and a stunning viewing experience with UltraSharp QHD+ InfinityEdge touch display,” Dell said in a statement. Pricing for the 2-in-1 convertible starts at $1,000, and the laptop will be available for U.S. customers starting September 11.

With an 8th-Generation processor, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 will have a more affordable entry price compared to the current XPS 13 2-in-1 on Dell’s website. The cheapest XPS 13 2-in-1 currently costs $1,249 after discounts, and that model ships with an Intel 7th-Generation Core i5-7Y54 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

Unlike the standard XPS 13, which can only be used in a traditional clamshell laptop mode, the 2-in-1 version’s hinge allows the screen to rotate a full 360 degrees. The screen can fold to be used in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode. In tablet mode, users can purchase an optional Dell Active Pen to write, draw, or annotate on the 13.3-inch display.

If you’re still on the fence on purchasing an XPS 13, be sure to read our full review of Dell’s highly rated laptop.