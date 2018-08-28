Digital Trends
Computing

Dell’s XPS 13 just got less expensive thanks to Intel’s 8th-Gen Core i3 processor

Chuong Nguyen
By
Dell XPS 15 9570 open angle
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you love Dell’s sophisticated styling on the XPS 13 but found the laptop to be a bit too expensive for your budget, Dell just announced a cheaper XPS 13 configuration that is more wallet-friendly. To lower the laptop to a $900 starting price, Dell will utilize Intel’s Core i3 processor from the latest 8th-Generation CPU family. Along with the XPS 13 update, Dell also refreshed its XPS 13 2-in-1, and the company announced that the XPS 13 Developer Edition now supports Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, with up to five years of support.

While the new configuration lowers the cost of entry to just under $900, the 8th-Gen Core i3 model is still $100 more expensive compared to a similar Core i3 configuration that utilized Intel’s 7th-Gen processor when tit debuted.

The 8th-Gen Core i3 XPS 13 will be available immediately in the U.S. Prior to the launch of the XPS 13 with an Intel Core i3 processor, Dell’s cheapest XPS 13 with an Intel 8th-Generation processor retailed for $950 on the company’s website after discounts. That model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of solid-state storage.

dell xps 13 with 8th gen core i3 starts at 900 2 in 1 image 8

As part of the XPS 13 family, the XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible will also get updated to an 8th-Generation Intel processor.

“The 2-in-1 comes with Dynamic Power Mode to extract maximum performance from the processor, as well as up to 15 hours of battery life and a stunning viewing experience with UltraSharp QHD+ InfinityEdge touch display,” Dell said in a statement. Pricing for the 2-in-1 convertible starts at $1,000, and the laptop will be available for U.S. customers starting September 11.

With an 8th-Generation processor, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 will have a more affordable entry price compared to the current XPS 13 2-in-1 on Dell’s website. The cheapest XPS 13 2-in-1 currently costs $1,249 after discounts, and that model ships with an Intel 7th-Generation Core i5-7Y54 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

Unlike the standard XPS 13, which can only be used in a traditional clamshell laptop mode, the 2-in-1 version’s hinge allows the screen to rotate a full 360 degrees. The screen can fold to be used in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode. In tablet mode, users can purchase an optional Dell Active Pen to write, draw, or annotate on the 13.3-inch display.

If you’re still on the fence on purchasing an XPS 13, be sure to read our full review of Dell’s highly rated laptop.

Don't Miss

Google responds to Trump's tweet-rage: We didn't rig search against you!
Vinpok Taptek Keyboard Impressions
Computing

The MacBook’s keyboard sucks, so use this mechanical keyboard instead

Not all Mac fans appreciate the low-travel keyboards on their devices. The Taptek keyboard offers an alternative with mechanical switches, fancy lighting, and compact design that looks great sitting next to a MacBook.
Posted By Luke Larsen
logitech mx vertical 4
Computing

Fix your wrist aches and pains with one of these top ergonomic mice

If you have a growing ache in your wrist, it might be worth considering changing up your mouse for something ergonomic. But which is the best ergonomic mouse for you? One of these could be the ticket to the right purchase for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim
Computing

Best Buy? Amazon? Apple Store? Here are the best places to buy a laptop

Not sure where to start your laptop hunt? Take a look at the best places to buy laptops, and why they made our list. From excellent shopping tools to great customization and useful reviews, these are the sites to stop by when it's time for…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Surface Plus
Computing

Microsoft patent filing hints at wireless charging for future Surface PCs

Microsoft may be working on bringing fast wireless charging to a future Surface Go, Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, or Surface Book. Microsoft's smart battery patent could bring fast wireless charging to PCs in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple 1 auction 300000 rr
Computing

Apple’s original computer expected to fetch more than $300K at auction

Apple's first computer model will be up for auction in September. The Apple-1 auction at RR Auction is expected to fetch more than $300,000. The fully functional unit is rare, as only 60 Apple-1 units are estimated to exist.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
ifa 2017 front entrance
Home Theater

8K TV, A.I. everything, and more trends we expect to see at IFA 2018

Europe's biggest technology show is just around the corner, and this is a year you will not want to miss. We've rounded up the trends and secrets you need to know ahead of the show's launch later this week.
Posted By Caleb Denison
christie's auction house obvious art ai
Emerging Tech

As Christie’s auctions its first A.I. painting, the meaning of ‘art’ gets blurrier

Later this year, a painting generated by A.I. will go up for auction. Here's why that's actually a major milestone for machine intelligence -- and its newfound ability to be creative.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
samsung portable ssd x5 blazes like an internal
Computing

Samsung’s external X5 SSD blazes like the stick-shaped drive in your desktop

Samsung introduced its first external NVMe-based solid-state drive: The Samsung Portable SSD X5. It requires a Thunderbolt 3 connection, meaning your files will transfer to and from the drive at up to 40Gbps.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Google Headquarters
Computing

Google responds to Trump’s tweet-rage: We didn’t rig search against you!

US President Donald J. Trump is accusing Google of political bias. Trump claims that Google is using its position to suppress the voice of conservatives in its search results. Google issued a statement rejecting Trump's claims.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
uc berkeley deepfake ai dance screen shot 2018 08 28 at 17 06 02
Emerging Tech

Two left feet? No problem. This A.I. can turn anyone into a dancer

Are you a terrible dancer who nonetheless dreams of one day starring in a toe-tapping music video? Thanks to some innovative A.I. research from UC Berkeley, your dream could soon come true.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
macbook pro oled strip name trademark
Computing

A dual-screen MacBook concept shows how Apple could ditch the keyboard

Would you buy a MacBook Pro without a keyboard? Turkish designer Furkan Kasap's futuristic concept shows that Apple could utilize a dual-screen design to create a simple, elegant, and highly functional MacBook Pro.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Intel’s latest 8th-gen mobile processors improve battery life and performance

Intel announced an expansion to its 8th-Gen family with new U-series and Y-series chips. These CPUs are optimized for mobile, bringing better connectivity, battery life, and performance to laptops and convertibles.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Photography

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

No matter how much of life moves into the digital space, there's always a place for physical documents, and thus printers. We've rounded up some of the best printers around, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Posted By Will Nicol
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen