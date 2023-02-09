 Skip to main content
Save $400 on a Dell XPS 15 laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 15, a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding tasks, is currently available from Dell with a $400 discount that brings its price down to $1,749 from its original price of $2,149. This is one of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now if you’re looking for a reliable machine for work or school, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer because it may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that’s a necessity for activities such as editing videos, multitasking between several apps, and playing modern video games at their highest settings, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your files and software. The Dell XPS 15 is so powerful that we consider it in our list of the best laptops as the top alternative to the Apple MacBook Pro.

The Dell XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, but because of the narrow bezels surrounding it, the laptop is smaller than most of its peers with the same screen size. The black carbon fiber palm rest keeps it light while maintaining durability, while its diamond cut sidewalls provide a scratch-resistant surface. There are three USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support on the Dell XPS 15, offering connectivity with multiple accessories while maintaining the laptop’s very thin chassis.

If you need an upgrade for your aging laptop, you simply can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15, especially since it’s currently $400 off from the ongoing Dell laptop deals. With this discount, you’ll only have to pay $1,749 instead of $2,49 for a machine that can handle everything that you throw at it. You need to act fast if you want to get the Dell XPS 15 for this lowered price though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer.

