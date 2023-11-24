 Skip to main content
Is the Dell XPS 15 or Dell XPS 17 Black Friday deal better?

Dell has a wide variety of Black Friday deals with some of the highlights coming from the Dell XPS range. Right now, there are some deep discounts on both the Dell XPS 15 and the Dell XPS 17 but how do you know which one is right for you? In either case, this is a sizeable purchase so you really don’t want to make a mistake and invest in something unsuitable for you. To help you traverse the many Black Friday laptop deals going on, we’ve looked at both models and evaluated who they’re best for. You’ll soon figure out what’s right for you.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,099, was $1,499

Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 15 is a very attractive laptop in multiple ways. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Intel Arc A370M graphics card although don’t count on it being great for gaming. Instead, this system is ideal for content creators and those working on the move. Its 15.6-inch full HD+ screen has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness so it’s highly capable in any lighting situation. Its 92.9% screen-to-body ratio looks great while there’s attention to detail like a backlit keyboard and an aerospace-inspired black carbon fibre palm rest. As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands, everything is thought through carefully like the keyboard being edge-to-edge and the touchpad large and comfortable.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,699, was $2,199

A Dell XPS 17 laptop sits open on table.
Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 17 is the laptop for those that want more screen space. It has an 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card for some light gaming. The 17-inch full HD+ screen offers a 1920 x 1200 resolution along with anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness so it looks great, while the whole thing still manages to fit into a 15-inch size form factor. Designed for content creating, like the Dell XPS 15, the Dell XPS 17 focuses on being lightweight yet having a great carbon fiber plan rest and also a big and comfortable touchpad and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. It’s sure to be one of the best laptops for many needs.

Which Dell XPS should I buy?

Both the Dell XPS 15 and 17 are pretty similar. They share the same processors, memory and storage space. Where they differ is when it comes to the display with the Dell XPS 17 going larger and the Dell XPS 17 also packing a better graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050. While that still doesn’t make it a gaming powerhouse, it does mean you can indulge in some light gaming during your down time. Other than that, the two are very alike.

So which should you buy? For portability, aim for the Dell XPS 15. It’s just under a pound lighter and that adds up if you’re traveling with a lot of stuff. If you just need a highly effective laptop that you can take on your commute or travels, the Dell XPS 15 will do the job well.

If you’re looking for a desktop replacement that will sometimes live on your desk, try the Dell XPS 17. The extra screen space is useful even if you decide to add a second monitor to your home office desk, and the extra grunt from the graphics card is useful for light video editing or some gaming.

