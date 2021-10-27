Dell takes a big leap into the future with today’s release — the brand new Dell XPS 8950. The refreshed lineup of pre-built PCs features all the technology PC enthusiasts have been waiting for, including the latest Intel Alder Lake processors, PCI Express 5.0, Z690 motherboards, and DDR5 memory.

The new desktops are a continuation of the successful Dell XPS line, featuring not just new components, but also some improved design choices. They have been built for gamers and creators alike with an impressive set of specifications to take on even the most resource-heavy tasks.

Visually, Dell hasn’t strayed far from the desktops we have all grown used to. The chassis sports a fairly minimalist design devoid of the RGB lighting cultivated by other brands, such as in Razer’s latest line of desktops. Customers can choose between the matte-black Dell XPS Night Sky or the elegant Platinum Silver.

Perhaps more importantly, the chassis has been optimized for both airflow and future upgrades. 42% larger than the previous Dell XPS desktops (27L vs 19L), it allows for not just better cooling but also future-proofing. Dell claims that this chassis is big enough to house even the next generation of graphics cards.

It’s what’s inside that counts. A quick glance at the specification sheet for the new Dell XPS definitely confirms that. These desktops are filled to the brim with the latest and greatest, including fresh releases. Dell has prepared several different configurations, allowing users to choose between components and customize their PCs.

Arguably the most exciting is the processor. All of the new 8950 PCs are built including Intel’s 12th Generation of CPUs, Alder Lake. Customers can choose between the Core i5-12600K with 10 cores, the Core i7-12700K with 12 cores, and the Core i9-12900K with 16 cores and a boost clock of up to 5.2GHz.

The lineup of graphics cards offered is surprisingly broad, starting with the still decent (but budget) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super and going all the way up to the high-end GeForce RTX 3090. Although there are nine Nvidia graphics cards to choose from, Dell has also prepared two AMD Radeon GPUs to add to the lineup, including the RX 6700 XT and the RX 6900 XT.

All of the desktops feature freshly released DDR5 RAM, ranging from 8GB with a frequency of 4400MHz and going all the way up to 128GB and 3600MHz. Storage options always include an NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD and an HDD, including capacities of up to 2GB each. Dell also allows users to choose between a dedicated CPU cooler and a liquid cooling system.

Every system includes an option for either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro, both 64-bit. There’s plenty of room to grow and accommodate future upgrades, including four storage bays and three PCIe expansion slots. More importantly, the computers can include an up to 750W power supply — a necessity in the most advanced build.

The pricing for the new Dell XPS starts at just $919, although the price will grow in proportion to the purchased upgrades. Considering that the availability of the new components included may be limited at launch, this might be a good way to jump ahead of the curve and try out Intel Alder Lake soon after the release.

