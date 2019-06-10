Share

The long-awaited Mac Pro was only recently announced at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), but it already appears that Apple has let the cat out of the bag in terms of the monster machine’s release date.

While we learned a lot about the Mac Pro at the event, from its cheese grater design to its eye-watering price tag to its incredible 6K display (yours for a mere $6,000), its exact release date remained a mystery. Ultimately, though, that couldn’t last. While Apple remained tight-lipped during its keynote presentation — saying only that the Mac Pro would be out in the fall — things got a bit more specific on its website.

That’s because clicking the “Notify me” button in the Mac Pro section of Apple’s homepage launched a pop-up box where you could enter your email address — and there, nestled at the top, were the words “Coming September.” Clicking “Notify me” on the Mac Pro’s own page on Apple’s site only said “Coming This Fall,” according to 9to5 Mac.

After word got out about this, Apple quickly changed the text from “Coming September” to “Coming This Fall” on its homepage pop-up, leading us to believe the September reveal was probably an error. That doesn’t mean it’s not correct, though — it just seems that Apple isn’t quite ready to reveal all just yet. We’ll hopefully find out how correct that September date is in the coming months.

And really, it’s not surprising that Apple didn’t want to promise an exact launch date at WWDC. The Mac Pro has been teased since April 2017, when Apple told reporters it would be released some time after 2018. And let’s not forget AirPower, which was previewed by Apple to much fanfare, before being delayed several times and then unceremoniously ditched when Apple realized it just wasn’t feasible. That would have stung for the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

Only committing to a vague “fall” release date makes sense for a machine that has been the subject of hushed rumors and whispers for years, and fall technically extends right up to December 20. But if this slip-up is anything to go by, we could be seeing the Mac Pro sooner than many of us expected.