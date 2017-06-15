AMD’s latest driver for Radeon graphics cards fixes ‘Dirt 4’ performance issue

Why it matters to you If you're having troubles running Dirt 4 optimally on your Radeon-based desktop or laptop, AMD's latest driver suite should be installed to fix possible Radeon-related performance issues.

During E3 2017, AMD released a new driver suite for its Radeon-branded graphics cards and discrete chips: Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.2. The only highlight AMD lists with this release is a fix for Dirt4, which saw a lower-than-expected performance with the latest game build running on Radeon hardware. Outside of that, the 17.6.2 driver notes only list the current known general and Radeon ReLive-based issues.

On the gaming front, here are the outstanding issues regarding specific games:

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: With MSAA enabled, players may see graphical corruption. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive &

World of Warcraft: If the PC boots with FreeSync enabled, these games may have performance issues when launched for the first time.

For the Counter-Strike and World of Warcraft problem, AMD suggests that gamers exit the game and then re-launch it, or task switch (ALT + TAB) in and out until AMD resolves the nagging problem. Other issues include Adobe Lightroom crashing on Windows 7 PCs with the Radeon RX 390 Series GPUs, and problems with Borderless Fullscreen mode combined with FreeSync when apps and game launchers are lurking in the background.

On the known Radeon ReLive front, AMD still has five issues to stomp out. For the uninitiated, this is AMD’s built-in solution for capturing and streaming gameplay that is supposedly lightweight so there’s “minimal” impact on gaming performance. The feature made its debut in the first Crimson ReLive-branded driver suite and provides several different overlays along with means for customizing overlay images.

That said, ReLive had a number of issues from the start, but AMD is slowly knocking them out. One persistent issue is a conflict with the Xbox DVR application, which users are suggested to disable if the conflict between the two game-sharing services cause trouble. ReLive is still having troubles with AMD’s APU family of all-in-one processors too: Either the software will not install at all, it causes a system hang, or it fails to record.

Here are the remaining ReLive issues:

Recording or streaming issues may be experienced when task switching using ALT+TAB

Recordings may exhibit corruption when capturing Microsoft Office apps

Performing task switches may cause ReLive to intermittently fail to work. A workaround is to disable and then enable ReLive in the Radeon software control panel.

To grab the latest Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver suite, pick your poison below: