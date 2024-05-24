 Skip to main content
This ‘invisible’ gaming PC looks absolutely incredible

By
A modded gaming PC built into a monitor from a YouTube video.
DIY Perks

We don’t usually associate gaming PCs with blending into your home seamlessly. DIY Perks, a popular YouTube channel known for its innovative projects, has taken on this challenge head-on with its “invisible” PC build. In all honesty, the project is a true testament to how technology can be seamlessly integrated into home decor, creating a setup that looks both functional and visually unobtrusive.

Matthew Perks, who runs the YouTube channel, is a skilled craftsman and has previously worked on some insane DIY projects, including the world’s slimmest PS5. The aim of his latest project is all about making technology disappear into the background of your living space. Perks managed to cleverly integrate high-end PC components — including an OLED display and a water-cooled PC — with a hidden hatch built right into the desk. The result is a high-performance PC that is barely noticeable at first glance.

The video meticulously documents the construction of this invisible PC, highlighting both the creativity and technical skills required. The project begins with the conceptualization of a motorized standing desk designed to conceal an entire high-performance gaming PC and its peripherals within a custom tabletop.

The desktop is made from aluminum sheets, specifically 3mm thick, which are supported by an extruded aluminum frame. The monitor mounting process is quite intricate and involves several custom components and techniques to seamlessly integrate a 45-inch OLED display within the desk.

A screenshot of the construction of the aluminium desk frame from the DIY invisible PC project by DIY Perks.
DIY Perks

A hinge mechanism is incorporated for the monitor hatch that includes custom hinges, pneumatic struts, and tension springs to facilitate the smooth opening and closing. These components ensure stability and ease of access. For the display, Perks chose the 45-inch Corsair Xeneon Flex ultrawide bendable OLED monitor, stripping down to its PCB and panel, minimizing bulk and fitting it within the custom desk setup.

The next step involved selecting and integrating key PC components, including an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4 motherboard, and Zotac GeForce RTX 4090, each cooled with water blocks. Because of size constraints of traditional power supplies, two HDPlex 500W GaN power supplies were utilized, with one dedicated to the GPU. For storage, 12 4TB Crucial P3 M.2 drives are installed in a Flashtor 12 Pro NAS, connected to the motherboard via an M.2 port and a 10Gbit M.2 network card.

Cooling was a critical aspect of the build to ensure the components remained at optimal temperatures. The cooling system for this high-performance build initially featured custom water blocks for the CPU and GPU to manage heat effectively. However, for better performance the setup was later upgraded to include larger heatsinks and 140mm Corsair fans. This change improved airflow and heat dissipation, crucial for maintaining the stability and efficiency of the Intel Core i9-13900K processor and Zotac GeForce RTX 4090, which are integrated into the desk.

The fans shown built into the desk of this modded gaming PC.
DIY Perks

The final steps focused on aesthetics and usability. This involved adding external wood panels to the desk for a polished look that blends with home decor. A spring-loaded insert is used to cover any gaps seamlessly, ensuring a clean appearance. A magnetic mechanism assists in lifting the monitor hatch, allowing for easy access while maintaining the desk’s sleek, uninterrupted surface. These final touches ensure the PC remains functional and aesthetically pleasing.

The invisible PC build by DIY Perks is an impressive blend of engineering and design, demonstrating how high-performance technology can be seamlessly integrated into everyday furniture. This project not only showcases advanced DIY skills but also offers a glimpse into the future of home computing where functionality and aesthetics coexist harmoniously.

