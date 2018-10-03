Digital Trends
Computing

A pocketable Surface PC remains a dream for Microsoft exec

Chuong Nguyen
By
Andromeda Mockup 1
Ryan Smalley | Behance

Even though Microsoft did not launch its much anticipated dual-screen Andromeda tablet at the Surface Event on Tuesday, October 2, the company may still be pursuing its dream of creating the ultimate pocketable computing device. Microsoft was previously rumored to be working on the dual-screen device, which has been leaked numerous times this year, for at least two years.

“We will invent and we will create when products are right,” Microsoft Chief Product Designer Panos Panay told The Verge. “We can’t bring new categories into the world and not be a place where customers need it.”

The device was previously rumored to launch under the Surface brand and likely take on the name of Surface Phone. Unlike other dual-screen PC concepts that we have seen earlier this year from the IFA trade show, Microsoft’s design calls for a more pocketable device. However, more recently and ahead of the October 2 event, industry insiders speculated that Microsoft had shelved Andromeda, claiming that Microsoft may not have found a use for the device. Now, it looks like Panay confirmed those speculations.

Microsoft Andromeda

This makes sense, given that Microsoft claimed that it established the Surface brand to push the industry forward. When the company launched the Surface Pro, it proved it could make a unique and functional tablet. Though initial versions of the tablet didn’t gain mass appeal, the device inspired numerous copycats in the PC industry. Likely, to launch Andromeda, the device must offer a unique selling point to get consumers to covet the premium hardware. Prior leaks and patents reveal that Microsoft had explored different user interface concepts, like an alarm clock when the device is placed in a tent position. But those ideas seem more like a novelty.

Yet, despite being reserved about finding a market for Andromeda, Panay seems passionate about such a device. “It’s absolutely my baby,” he said. The dream for Andromeda happened long before Microsoft launched the first Surface product. Even though Panay’s team may have begun development two years ago on this device, Microsoft teased a dual-screen tablet that could replace a notebook nearly a decade ago in a concept known as Courier.

If the Surface Phone is canceled before launch, it wouldn’t be the first time that Panay’s Surface team canceled a device because it thinks that there is not enough demand. Panay revealed in the past that his group was working on a 7-inch Surface Mini tablet that could be used like a Moleskin notebook. Ultimately, however, the tablet never launched because Microsoft didn’t feel like it was different enough from other competitive offerings.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LED vs. LCD TVs explained: What's the difference?
Up Next

The best games to play with Alexa
microsoft surface pro 6 review feat
Product Review

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 is the once and future king of 2-in-1s

Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro 6 doesn’t revolutionize the company’s highly successful 2-in-1, but it does upgrade the internal hardware. The result is a much more powerful incarnation. Oh, and it comes in black, too.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Microsoft Surface Studio
Computing

A modular Surface Studio could make for easy upgrades in the future

In the future, you may be able to easily upgrade your Surface Studio without having to buy an entirely new desktop. Microsoft hints that it's exploring a modular design that would allow users to upgrade the internal components.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

The Surface Pro 6 finally goes quad-core as new Microsoft devices debut

Microsoft took the wraps off of its Surface hardware at its New York City event this afternoon. The Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Studio 2 all got performance updates but kept the same designs this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen, Michael Archambault
Computing

Final leaks show black Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio

To satisfy your color-coordination needs, it appears Microsoft may offer its Modern Mobile Wireless Mouse in black. The color was likely designed to match the black Surface Pro that is expected to be announced today.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Computing

The Surface Pro will go back to black, Microsoft event listing confirms

After abandoning black for its Surface Pro, Microsoft all but confirmed that the minimalist color option will be making a comeback in October 2018. This all but confirms that we will see refreshed Surface hardware tomorrow.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
windows 10 october update
Computing

If Windows Update isn't working after October 2018 fix, here's how to change that

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you, step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
razer sila router promises lag free gaming connections
Computing

Razer’s new Sila router is primed to deliver lag-free gaming connections

Razer promises to help speed up your gaming connections with its Sila router. The Razer Sila is available starting today for $250. If you have a large house, you can link multiple Silas together to create your own mesh network.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 vs. Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft announced two new flagship devices in its lineup: The Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2. But which is better? We've had some hands-on time with both, and here's what we think so far.
Posted By Mark Coppock
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

Confused by Wi-Fi standards? Simplified branding will start with Wi-Fi 6

The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced a changing of its naming conventions for wireless generations starting with 802.11ax. Moving forward, it will be known as Wi-Fi 6, with previous generations known as Wi-Fi 5 and 4.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best antivirus software for business
Buying Guides

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
windows 10 october update
Computing

Are Android apps coming to your Windows laptop? It’s in the works

Microsoft briefly showcased a new ability which lets Windows 10 users mirror Android apps to Windows 10 PC. The feature is reportedly part of the Your Phone app and further helps in continuing things from a phone right on a PC. There is no…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Kris Wouk
microsoft surface pro 6 review feat
Computing

Is the new Surface Pro 6 worth the extra money or is the Surface Go good enough?

Each of Microsoft’s Surface devices are great, but with the recent addition of the Surface Pro 6, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the Surface Go. In this comparison piece, we’ve put the two devices up against each other…
Posted By Arif Bacchus