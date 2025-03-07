 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Dynabook’s new laptop gives you something the new MacBook Air can’t

By
Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N lifestyle image.
Dynabook

Dynabook (formerly Toshiba PC Company) has announced a new premium Copilot+ PC with a very interesting sales hook. The ultra-lightweight laptop is designed for business use and comes with a self-replaceable battery to extend its lifespan and reduce IT costs.

Japan is famous for its sturdy business laptops and the new Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N is a perfect example. It’s thin and light, weighing less than 1kg, but its magnesium alloy chassis is resilient against drops and extreme conditions. It also has all of the business-practical ports that most consumer laptops leave out these days, including HDMI and USB-A.

Recommended Videos

At the same time, however, the Z40L-N is definitely a modern Copilot+ PC. It has USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports and it’s powered by Intel’s Series 2 Core Ultra processor — meaning it has an NPU ready to handle AI workloads. It supports Copilot features like Live Captions and Windows Studio Effects, and it looks a lot more stylish than the average business laptop.

Consumers are also on the lookout for repairable laptops these days, making the replaceable battery an intriguing feature. People with a love for practical products, an interest in repairable devices, and a preference for sturdiness over stylishness could definitely consider the Dynabook Portégé over mainstream laptops like MacBooks.

The Portégé comes with a 14-inch 16:10 display and Wi-Fi 7, along with enterprise-grade security with chip-to-cloud protection. It even has some nifty AI features that lock the screen when you step away, and alert you when someone is looking over your shoulder.

Both individuals and businesses can purchase the Portégé Z40L-N, which is available starting today.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
I can’t wait for the OLED MacBook Pro — but there’s bad news for MacBook Air fans
The MacBook Pro 16-inch on a table.

It’s no secret that Apple sometimes waits a little longer than its competitors when it comes to releasing new tech in its products, but that approach often makes the delay worthwhile. Just look at the M4 iPad Pro: rival tablets have had OLED displays for years, but when Apple entered the fray in 2024, its tandem OLED panel blew everyone else out of the water.

I’ve been hoping for a long time that the company will pull a similar move with its best MacBooks, bringing OLED screens to its popular laptops that are far above what anyone else can offer. And now, it looks like there’s some good news and some bad news on that front, and it all depends on whether you’re a fan of the MacBook Pro or the MacBook Air.

Read more
Acer’s new gaming laptops with AI power won’t hurt your pockets
acers new gaming laptops with ai power wont hurt your pockets

Acer has introduced two new gaming laptops outfitted with the latest chips to enable AI features. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI were announced at a recent Counter-Strike gaming tournament in Poland, according to Engadget.

The laptops can run processors up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, which facilitates their AI features. Acer said it intends for the Helios Neo 16 model to be a portable gaming option, and the Helios Neo 18 to be good for replacing a desktop computer.

Read more
M4 MacBook Air: Release date, price and everything you need to know
Two people using the Apple MacBook Air with M4 chip at work.

It's Apple upgrade season, as the company has just updated the MacBook Air with a new chip, a fresh lick of paint, and a lower asking price, all alongside new versions of the Mac Studio, iPad Air and 10.9-inch iPad. Those upgrades to the MacBook Air should help to reinforce its position as one of the best MacBooks you can buy, with the popular device combining both power and portability in a lightweight package.

There's a lot to learn about the M4 MacBook Air, from its performance and design to the features it comes with. Here, we've rounded up everything we know about the M4 MacBook Air, so whether you're considering buying one or just want to get the scoop, it's all here.
M4 MacBook Air: Price and release date

Read more