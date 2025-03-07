Dynabook’s new laptop gives you something the new MacBook Air can’t

Dynabook (formerly Toshiba PC Company) has announced a new premium Copilot+ PC with a very interesting sales hook. The ultra-lightweight laptop is designed for business use and comes with a self-replaceable battery to extend its lifespan and reduce IT costs.

Japan is famous for its sturdy business laptops and the new Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N is a perfect example. It’s thin and light, weighing less than 1kg, but its magnesium alloy chassis is resilient against drops and extreme conditions. It also has all of the business-practical ports that most consumer laptops leave out these days, including HDMI and USB-A.

At the same time, however, the Z40L-N is definitely a modern Copilot+ PC. It has USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports and it’s powered by Intel’s Series 2 Core Ultra processor — meaning it has an NPU ready to handle AI workloads. It supports Copilot features like Live Captions and Windows Studio Effects, and it looks a lot more stylish than the average business laptop.

Consumers are also on the lookout for repairable laptops these days, making the replaceable battery an intriguing feature. People with a love for practical products, an interest in repairable devices, and a preference for sturdiness over stylishness could definitely consider the Dynabook Portégé over mainstream laptops like MacBooks.

The Portégé comes with a 14-inch 16:10 display and Wi-Fi 7, along with enterprise-grade security with chip-to-cloud protection. It even has some nifty AI features that lock the screen when you step away, and alert you when someone is looking over your shoulder.

Both individuals and businesses can purchase the Portégé Z40L-N, which is available starting today.