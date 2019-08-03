Computing

E3 leaks personal information of thousands of journalists

Georgina Torbet
By
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The personal details of thousands of journalists have been leaked by the organizers of E3. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which organizes the annual E3 gaming conference, had a publicly accessible document on its website which showed the names, phone numbers, and home addresses of journalists who registered for press badges at the event. The spreadsheet was available to anyone who clicked a button on the ESA website, compromising the security of over 2000 members of the press.

The leak was first spotted by YouTuber Sophia Narwitz, a games writer who published a video about the issue on Friday titled “The Entertainment Software Association just doxxed over 2000 journalists and content creators.” Narwitz said she felt it was her “journalistic duty to alert the public” and that she was “stunned that… the ESA had a document out in the open” which revealed so much information about journalists.

Narwitz says she contacted the ESA by phone and by email to let them know about the issue and that the organization pulled the web page but never responded to her.

The ESA did make a statement to VentureBeat: “ESA was made aware of a website vulnerability that led to the contact list of registered journalists attending E3 being made public. Once notified, we immediately took steps to protect that data and shut down the site, which is no longer available. We regret this occurrence and have put measures in place to ensure it will not occur again.”

As well as being an embarrassment for the ESA, the leak could also expose journalists to harassment or intimidation. The gaming community has a history of swatting and other extreme tactics which could pose a real danger to individuals whose information was leaked. In the long run, poor security could also make companies less willing to shell out large sums of money to appear at E3 events in the future.

It is possible that the leak could be a breach of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which could result in a large fine.

Anyone who attended E3 under a press badge should be aware that their information may now be public, including some game developers and streamers as well as members of the press.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019
Windows 7 retirement
Computing

As end of support nears, Windows 7 users are finally moving to Windows 10

Windows 7 users could finally be moving away from the aging operating system in favor of Windows 10. In July 2019, Windows 7's market share of the personal computer market fell roughly 3.6% -- one of the largest drops ever recorded.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
acer aspire 14 inch convertible laptop walmart deal touch notebook r5 471t 50ud
Deals

This Acer Aspire convertible laptop gets a cool $200 price cut on Amazon

From writing term papers to research work, a laptop is essential to getting school stuff done. Just in time for the incoming school year, Walmart cuts price of the Acer Aspire 14-inch convertible laptop to just $549.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air gets $249 hacked off its price at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 21% discount on the space gray variant of the 2018 Apple MacBook Air. While it normally sells at $1,199, you can bring it home today for only $950 and save $249.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
macbook pro 13 2019 amazon
Deals

Get the 2019 MacBook Pro and $100 in savings with Amazon’s price cut

Whether your laptop is due for an upgrade or you're just itching to get your hands on the latest Macbook Pro, Amazon has a deal that brings its hefty $1,299 price tag down to $1,200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop for work and play, read…
Posted By Lucas Coll
intel video teases photorealism discrete gpu 2 900x600
Computing

Intel Xe graphics cards are rumored to debut at an affordable $200

As the slated 2020 launch for Intel's Xe graphics cards looms, more details are slowly leaking out. The latest detail to emerge is that the GPUs will debut at entry-level pricing, to appeal to a wide consumer base.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
how to use windows sandbox 20190730 124914
Computing

Try sketchy applications without harming your computer using Windows Sandbox

Learn how to use Windows Sandbox in Windows 10 with this guide. We will cover how you can enable the feature in Windows 10 settings, find it on the Start Menu, and more. Get all the right steps right here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Need Pro features? Upgrade Windows 10 on your PC in just a few easy steps

Windows 10 Pro is just a slightly more advanced version of Windows with encryption and other additional security features. In this guide, we'll explain how you can switch from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 7
Photography

The best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for editing RAW photos in 2019

Looking for a strong app to organize and edit your RAW photos? From beautifully designed apps like Skylum Luminar to professional tools like CaptureOne, here are the best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for 2019.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Samsuun laptop leaked photo
Computing

Photos of Samsung’s upcoming Windows laptop have leaked online

Photos were leaked on Twitter of what may be Samsung’s newest Windows laptop, the Galaxy Book S. If so, the newest Galaxy Book laptop will be very different from its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 2.
Posted By Anita George
intel xe graphics everything you need to know inel
Computing

Intel's discrete GPUs will make a big splash in 2020. Here's what we know so far

Did you hear? Intel is working on a series of dedicated graphics cards. It's based on Intel's 12th-generation graphics architecture and it has ex-AMD Radeon developers working on it. It could be impressively powerful too.
Posted By Jon Martindale