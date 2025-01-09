 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Elon Musk says the world is running out of data for AI training

By
Grok app on an iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / DIgital Trends

Tesla/X CEO Elon Musk seems to believe that training AI models with solely human-made data is becoming impossible. Musk claims that there’s a growing lack of real-world data with which to train AI models, including his Grok AI chatbot.

“We’ve now exhausted basically the cumulative sum of human knowledge … in AI training,” Musk said during an X live-stream interview conducted by Stagwell chairman Mark Penn. “That happened basically last year.”

Recommended Videos

Musk’s comments reflect those of former OpenAI researcher Ilya Sutskever, who predicted last December that the AI industry had reached “peak data.” Musk’s solution to this issue — synthetic data — also mirrors the larger industry. Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta already leverage synthetic data to train their models.

“The only way to supplement [real-world data] is with synthetic data, where the AI creates [training data],” Musk said. “With synthetic data … [AI] will sort of grade itself and go through this process of self-learning.”

While the use of synthetic data can offer significant cost savings to companies, some studies suggest that over-reliance on synthetic data can lead to model collapse where the AI’s responses become less creative and more biased over time as they’re repeatedly trained on recursively generated data.

The lack of human-derived data hasn’t stopped X from spinning off its Grok AI feature into its own iOS app on Thursday. The chatbot and image generator, notable for their complete lack of intellectual property or content guardrails, used to only be available to folks shelling out $8 a month for an X premium account. However, the new app is free for anyone to download.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Tesla and Elon Musk sued over use of AI image at Cybercab event
tesla and spacex CEO elon musk stylized image

Tesla’s recent We, Robot presentation has run into trouble, with one of the production companies behind Blade Runner 2049 suing Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, for alleged copyright infringement.

Tesla used the glitzy October 10 event to unveil its Cybercab and Robovan, and also to showcase the latest version of its Optimus humanoid robot.

Read more
Tesla’s Elon Musk unveils the Cybercab robotaxi — and also the Robovan
Tesla's robotaxi.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has just taken the wraps off a prototype of the automaker’s long-awaited robotaxi.

Tesla’s CEO performed the unveiling at a special event at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California, on Thursday night after being driven to the stage by the new autonomous vehicle. The "Cybercab," as Musk is calling it, sports a futuristic look and comes with butterfly doors that open upwards. The electric vehicle has ditched the steering wheel and pedals, and uses inductive charging instead of a plug. You can see the driverless Cybercab in action in the video below:

Read more
The ‘most powerful AI training system in the world’ just went online
Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

The race for AI supremacy is once again accelerating as xAI CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that his company successfully brought its Colossus AI training cluster, which Musk bills as the world's "most powerful," online over the weekend.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1830650370336473253

Read more