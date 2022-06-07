 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The EU takes aim at MagSafe and Surface Connect

Arif Bacchus
By

The European Parliament, the European Council, and member nations have voted to make USB-C the standard charging on most electronic phones, tablets, and cameras by the fall of 2024. The move comes as a way to reduce electronic waste, and also cut the hassle when buying new devices, but it could pose potential problems for Apple and Microsoft’s charging technologies.

Per the vote and legislation, the EU mentions that customers will “no longer need to buy a different charging device and cable each time they purchase a new device.” This addresses the common problem when switching between iPhone and Android devices, or even budget laptops that have different types of charging ports. EU residents in the future will instead enjoy a one-cable-fits-all move with USB-C.

A USB-C to lighting cable plugged in.

You’re probably familiar with how this settles the controversy over Lighting ports on iPhones, but on the computing side, the story goes a bit deeper and leaves a question to be answered. For computers specifically, this ruling finds that laptop brands have 40 months to make the change over to USB-C. Yet Apple and Microsoft have been pushing their own proprietary charging solutions on new laptops and tablets.

Apple brought back the magnetic MagSafe charging port to 2021 MacBooks and even to the new MacBook Air M2 model. Microsoft, meanwhile, has the Surface Connect port, which is used to Fast Charge tablets like the Surface Pro 8, and charge up power-hungry devices like the Surface Laptop Studio beyond the typical wattage that USB-C PD chargers offer.

The EU ruling might mean that Microsoft and Apple could have to stop offering these chargers out of the box on these devices in favor of USB-C. But there’s a catch.

You can already charge a Surface via USB-C, and can do so with the MacBook, too. So, it might not exactly spell the end of MagSafe and Surface Connect that the EU wants. Instead, it could mean that these chargers will be added as optional, while USB-C becomes the new normal. Take this glaring message from page 7 of the ruling as an example.

“As regards consumer convenience, the preferred option will ensure interoperability through a common interface and charging performance, reducing sales of standalone EPS and cables and promoting their reuse.”

Apple and Microsoft could already have the lead while the EU comes on board to make USB-C charging the norm on new devices. But lookout, MagSafe and Surface Connect, the EU certainly has its eye on you.

Editors' Recommendations

Director Terence Davies on his latest movie, Benediction

Terence Davies at the London Film Festival in 2021.

Google Screencast rethinks screen recordings on Chromebooks

google screencast rethinks screen recordings chrome os

Apple’s iPhone workaround doesn’t excuse bad MacBook webcams

iPhone being used as a Mac webcam.

Best Chromebook deals for June 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Here’s how Apple’s MacOS Ventura makes USB-C a lot safer

A top view of the M2 MacBook Air showing its keyboard and MagSafe charger.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 is an improvement, but a late one

A specialist holds Battlefield 2042's new crossbow weapon.

It’s official: iPhones will be required to have USB-C in 2024

http://www.digitaltrends.com/features/dt10-clothing/

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

Capcom Showcase 2022: How to watch and what to expect

Chun-Li and Ryu fight in Street Fighter 6.

The world’s fastest 4K 240Hz gaming monitor can now be yours

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor.

Popular 5G myths you need to stop believing

Worker looking up at 5G tower against a cloudy sky.

3 gaming PC deals you need to know about today — from $550

alienware aurora r10 ryzen review 01

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey