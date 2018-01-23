‘Far Cry 5’ on PC will support multi-GPU configurations, 4K at 60 fps

Ubisoft updated the official Far Cry website with the minimum and recommended system requirements for gamers who want to play the fifth installment on PC. The minimum processor requirements aren’t that high, but you need 8GB of system memory at the very least, and a GeForce GTX 670 or Radeon R9 270 graphics card/chip to play the game at a 720p resolution using the low video preset.
Here are the requirements:
|Minimum
1,280 x 720
Low video preset
|Recommended
1,920 x 1,080 at 60 fps
High video preset
|Processor:
|
Intel Core i5-2400
|
Intel Core i7-4770
|Graphics:
|
GeForce GTX 670
|
GeForce GTX 970
|Memory:
|
8GB
|
8GB
|OS:
|
Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10
|
Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10
Not too shabby, right? But the love doesn’t stop there. If you have the hardware, Ubisoft provides a list of what you need to run Far Cry 5 at a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, aka 4K or 2160p, at 30 and 60 frames per second. Here are the hardware requirements:
|4K at 30 fps
High video preset
|4K at 60 fps
High / Ultra video preset
|Processor:
|
Intel Core i7-6700
|
Intel Core i7-6700K
|Graphics:
|
GeForce GTX 1070
|
GeForce GTX 1080 in SLI
|Memory:
|
16GB
|
16GB
|Operating system:
|
Windows 10 64-bit only
|
Windows 10 64-bit only
We’re going to presume that you only need a single GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card to run the game using the high video preset at 2160p and 60 frames per second. The need for two or more cards in SLI or CrossFire mode likely applies to running the same 2160p/60 fps combo using the ultra graphics preset. Meanwhile, here are all the graphics cards supported by the game at launch:
|Nvidia
|AMD
|GeForce GTX 670 or better
|
Radeon R9 270 or better
|GeForce GTX 760 or better
|
Radeon R7 370 or better
|GeForce GTX 950 or better
|
Radeon RX 460 or better
|GeForce GTX 1050 or better
|
Radeon RX Vega 56 or better
Far Cry 5 will arrive on Windows-based PCs along with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles on March 27, 2018. The PC version will include a built-in benchmark feature and video memory usage meter to better calibrate the game’s settings for the optimal performance and visuals on your system. These settings include a frames-per-second lock, field of view adjustment, and resolution scaling. The game will auto-calibrate the settings based on the installed hardware too if you’re not in a tweaking mood.
“PC has always been a key element of Far Cry’s DNA, and this couldn’t be truer with Far Cry 5,” said Kirill Bragin, PC version producer on Far Cry 5. As shown in the hardware specifications, Ubisoft also indicates that Far Cry 5 will support multi-GPU configurations, which isn’t the case for many games brought to the PC. The company will likely reveal additional PC-based secrets as we grow closer to the game’s March release.
“This is just a sneak peek at some of the features we are excited about for the PC version,” Bragin added.