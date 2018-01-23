‘Far Cry 5’ on PC will support multi-GPU configurations, 4K at 60 fps

Ubisoft updated the official Far Cry website with the minimum and recommended system requirements for gamers who want to play the fifth installment on PC. The minimum processor requirements aren’t that high, but you need 8GB of system memory at the very least, and a GeForce GTX 670 or Radeon R9 270 graphics card/chip to play the game at a 720p resolution using the low video preset.

Here are the requirements:

Minimum

1,280 x 720

Low video preset Recommended

1,920 x 1,080 at 60 fps

High video preset Processor: Intel Core i5-2400

AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-4770

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics: GeForce GTX 670

Radeon R9 270 GeForce GTX 970

Radeon R9 290X Memory: 8GB 8GB OS: Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10

64-bit only Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10

64-bit only

Not too shabby, right? But the love doesn’t stop there. If you have the hardware, Ubisoft provides a list of what you need to run Far Cry 5 at a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, aka 4K or 2160p, at 30 and 60 frames per second. Here are the hardware requirements:

4K at 30 fps

High video preset 4K at 60 fps

High / Ultra video preset Processor: Intel Core i7-6700

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-6700K

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070

Radeon RX Vega 56 GeForce GTX 1080 in SLI

Radeon RX Vega 56 in CrossFire Memory: 16GB 16GB Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit only Windows 10 64-bit only

We’re going to presume that you only need a single GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card to run the game using the high video preset at 2160p and 60 frames per second. The need for two or more cards in SLI or CrossFire mode likely applies to running the same 2160p/60 fps combo using the ultra graphics preset. Meanwhile, here are all the graphics cards supported by the game at launch:

Nvidia AMD GeForce GTX 670 or better Radeon R9 270 or better GeForce GTX 760 or better Radeon R7 370 or better GeF orce GTX 950 or better Radeon RX 460 or better GeForce GTX 1050 or better Radeon RX Vega 56 or better

Far Cry 5 will arrive on Windows-based PCs along with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles on March 27, 2018. The PC version will include a built-in benchmark feature and video memory usage meter to better calibrate the game’s settings for the optimal performance and visuals on your system. These settings include a frames-per-second lock, field of view adjustment, and resolution scaling. The game will auto-calibrate the settings based on the installed hardware too if you’re not in a tweaking mood.

“PC has always been a key element of Far Cry’s DNA, and this couldn’t be truer with Far Cry 5,” said Kirill Bragin, PC version producer on Far Cry 5. As shown in the hardware specifications, Ubisoft also indicates that Far Cry 5 will support multi-GPU configurations, which isn’t the case for many games brought to the PC. The company will likely reveal additional PC-based secrets as we grow closer to the game’s March release.

“This is just a sneak peek at some of the features we are excited about for the PC version,” Bragin added.