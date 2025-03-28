 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s Final Cut apps are getting an AI boost

By
A screenshot of the new Final Cut Pro app.
Apple

Apple is updating its popular Final Cut apps with new features, including integration with Apple Intelligence. The update to version 11.1 of Final Cut Pro for Mac will see integration with Image Playground and the ability to quickly create AI-generated images, while Final Cut Pro version 2.2 for iPad will see similar new features plus a new portrait orientation option.

The Image Playground feature works by importing images into an event, which you’ll find under File > Import > Image Playground. Then you’ll have options to create an image from a concept (like a theme or place), to create an image from a description (where you type in a text prompt and it generates an images), or to create an image of a person (from your photo library). You can also click an existing photo to generate a new image, or change the style of the image to something like animation.

Recommended Videos

Any of these options will present you with several variations of an image, from which you can then select one to be imported into your project.

Other improvements in the Mac version of the app incldude the ability to apply color corrections and effects to a range of clips at once, an audio adjustment called Quantec QRS (Quantec Room Simulator) to simulate real acoustic spaces, the ability to rename audio effects in the inspectors, and a new keyboard shortcut to show or hide the Magnetic Mask Editor.

Users of Final Cut Pro for iPad will see different updates in addition to the Image Playground. They’ll find a portrait orientation mode which takes better advantage of the tall and narrow screen, additional keyboard shortcuts to make workflow more efficient, and capture from the iPad that now has a 50 fps option.

There are also some small updates for Final Cut Camera for iPhone, on version 1.2. This won’t get access to Image Playground but will see an option to switch to the 48mm telephoto lens or to record video in 50 fps as well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Apple eyes AI push on the Vision Pro. What it needs is a health pivot
A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple’s ambitions in the immersive world of augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) are off to a rough start. The $3,500 Vision Pro failed to kick off a market storm. Then came reports of Apple cancelling its AR smart glasses project.

The company, however, is not done yet. As per Bloomberg, Apple is bringing its suite of AI tools called Apple Intelligence to the visionOS platform. That means AI tricks such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground are coming to the headset.

Read more
Apple’s secret Vision Pro controller suggests it’s finally taking VR gaming seriously
A person gaming on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

You would think that Apple’s Vision Pro headset would be the perfect platform for virtual reality (VR) gaming. After all, it has a top-notch processor, super-high-resolution displays, and both VR and augmented reality (AR) capabilities. In theory, that should make it a leading device for gamers.

The reality is, unfortunately, very different, with few popular gaming titles making it onto visionOS. And really, Apple’s headset is held back by one key weakness: its lack of proper VR controller support.

Read more
Apple’s Vision Pro is getting the M5 chip, but that’s not what it really needs
Two people talk while one wears an Apple Vision Pro headset. Their eyes are visible through the device using the EyeSight feature.

We’ve not yet seen the full rollout of Apple’s M4 chip family -- the M4 Ultra is still yet to make an appearance -- but already we’ve just learned that the M5 chip is now in production. That means it’ll probably arrive in Macs either late this year or early next year.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new MacBook Pro, that could mean 2026 is the year to finally pull the trigger. After all, Apple is expected to fully redesign its flagship laptop for next year’s release, and if that coincides with a powerful new M5 chip, all the better.

Read more