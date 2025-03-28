Apple’s Final Cut apps are getting an AI boost

Apple is updating its popular Final Cut apps with new features, including integration with Apple Intelligence. The update to version 11.1 of Final Cut Pro for Mac will see integration with Image Playground and the ability to quickly create AI-generated images, while Final Cut Pro version 2.2 for iPad will see similar new features plus a new portrait orientation option.

The Image Playground feature works by importing images into an event, which you’ll find under File > Import > Image Playground. Then you’ll have options to create an image from a concept (like a theme or place), to create an image from a description (where you type in a text prompt and it generates an images), or to create an image of a person (from your photo library). You can also click an existing photo to generate a new image, or change the style of the image to something like animation.

Any of these options will present you with several variations of an image, from which you can then select one to be imported into your project.

Other improvements in the Mac version of the app incldude the ability to apply color corrections and effects to a range of clips at once, an audio adjustment called Quantec QRS (Quantec Room Simulator) to simulate real acoustic spaces, the ability to rename audio effects in the inspectors, and a new keyboard shortcut to show or hide the Magnetic Mask Editor.

Users of Final Cut Pro for iPad will see different updates in addition to the Image Playground. They’ll find a portrait orientation mode which takes better advantage of the tall and narrow screen, additional keyboard shortcuts to make workflow more efficient, and capture from the iPad that now has a 50 fps option.

There are also some small updates for Final Cut Camera for iPhone, on version 1.2. This won’t get access to Image Playground but will see an option to switch to the 48mm telephoto lens or to record video in 50 fps as well.